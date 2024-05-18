When Amitabh Bachchan thought Govinda Govinda song in Sarkar was a reference to Bollywood actor

Ram Gopal Varma and Amitabh Bachchan have done several films together, but the magic they created with Sarkar is still cherished by the audience. Big B's character, Subhash Nagre, became iconic, and there is no doubt that the film later saw two more installments, Sarkar Raj and Sarkar 3.

Apart from the film's story, direction, and performances, it was also loved for its background score. The Govinda track became a rage back then. RGV has now opened up about when he first made Big B hear the track; he thought it was a reference to actor Govinda.

Amitabh Bachchan was confused after hearing The Govinda track

During an interview on his YouTube channel, Ram Gopal Varma shared that he was taken aback when he shared the Govinda track with Amitabh Bachchan. RGV shared that Big B considered it a reference to Bollywood actor Govinda.

"When I first made Mr Bachchan hear the track, he looked at me as if I had lost my mind. He was like, ‘Where did Govinda come in?’ Govinda, the actor,” said the filmmaker.

RGV then shared context with Amitabh Bachchan that the Govinda Govinda chant referenced Lord Krishna. "He (Subhash Nagre) is some manipulator. Like Krishna, he is powerful also, manipulator also, and I thought it will be highly symbolic to use the word. Some stupid thing I gave, which he bought at that time. But my main thing was to pump in that, one of my favorite tracks into that film," quoted Ram Gopal Varma.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, which couldn't do well at the box office. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, slated for release in 2024. The movie boasts an impressive cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

In addition to this, he is also collaborating with Rajinikanth for the Tamil film Vettaiyan, marking their reunion after having worked together in Mukul Anand's Hum back in the 1990s. Fans eagerly look forward to seeing these two legendary actors share the screen again.