Heavy Snow posters: Han So Hee and Han Hae In keep the romance alive in upcoming GL movie; See PICS

Han So Hee and Han Hae In’s upcoming highly awaited LGBTQ movie Heavy Snow has released two new posters confirming its theatrical release on October 23, 2024, in South Korea. The posters show Han So Hee and Han Hae In keeping their romance alive in Heavy Snow.

On October 7, 2024, PANCINEMA unveiled new posters of Han So Hee and Han Hae In’s upcoming GL (Girls Love) movie, Heavy Snow.

The first poster follows the spell-binding winter theme of the upcoming LGBTQ movie as we see Han So Hee’s Seol and Han Ha In’s Su An facing each other while lying on the snowbed.

The poster titled Winter Sea catches the different characters of Seol and Su An. Su An is caught off guard when Seol begins to cry in front of her as she is clicking her pictures with a gorgeous blue winter sea in the background. It raises intrigue as to what made Seol cry.

Moreover, Han So Hee and Han Hae In’s emotive faces depicting moving feelings flawlessly show how the actresses have portrayed the stormy feelings in themselves. The poster further reads “A love story that begins at the end of winter” making views lay in expectation of a heartwarming romance between Seol and Su An who are connected through an unseen bond.

See Heavy Snow’s first poster here:

Heavy Snow's next special poster displays Han So Hee and Han Hae In in scuba wear as they lie smilingly on the snow while holding hands hinting at their romance and chemistry. This scene takes us to when Seol and Su An reunite after parting ways years later.

The second poster titled Winter Snowfield is different from the above poster as Han So Hee’s Seol is now smiling brightly while Han Hae In’s Su An still looks at her lovingly even after years hinting at their undying romance.

See Heavy Snow’s second poster here:

The snow being a constant symbol in Seol and Su An’s romance surrounds them, with the second poster heightening expectations for their heartfelt love story.

In other news, Han So Hee recently reprised her lead role of Yoon Chae Ok in Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo Joon.

