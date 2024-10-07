Family by Choice Ep 1 and 2: Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon and Bae Hyun Sung preview sibling-like bickering in premiere preview; Watch

Hwang In Yeop’s upcoming romance and family K-drama Family by Choice has unveiled the preview of its premiere episodes. The premiere preview shares a glimpse of Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung’s sibling-like bickering as the trio shares a special bond.

On October 7, 2024, JTBC revealed the preview of Family by Choice’s premiere episodes 1 and 2 ahead of its premiere on October 9, 2024.

The preview begins in the past when Kim San Ha’s father Kim Dae Wook (Choi Moo Sung) is welcomed to the building by Yoon Ju Won’s father Yoon Jung Jae (Choi Won Young). Furthermore, bubbly Yoon Ju Won is quick to ask Kim San Ha if he is the one who moved on the floor above them while he is a bit reserved while greeting them hinting at their relationship.

Another scene shows young Kang Hae Joon who is taken in by Yoon Jung Jae, he soon says to him that he hopes “you can be my dad” which leads Ju Won to throw a big tantrum, and soon time changes to when they are high schoolers. ‘

Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon) and Kang Hae Joon (Bae Hyun Sung) tease Hwang In Yeop’s Kim San Ha while asking him to explain why he used “scent alone.” He throws them out of the room. An angry Ju Won even lives dinner as their father asks “How can you still pick fights at this age?”

This previews the sibling-like bickering among Hwang In Yeop, Jung Chaeyeon, and Bae Hyun Sung’s characters in the upcoming episodes.

Watch Family by Choice premiere preview here:

The following scenes show Yoon Ju Won proving to a classmate that they are made from the same food that they eat when she is repeatedly told she is not San Ha and Hae Joon’s real younger sister.

Later, Kim San Ha and Kang Hae Joon make Ju Won feel better by surprising her with a cake. The teaser shares a glimpse of many such sweet and sour moments between the three hinting at their special bond.

Towards the end, we hear Yoon Ju Won saying “We are special” when Kim San Ha simlingly asks “Are we special” and she says “Yes” as the trio laughs.

