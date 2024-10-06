‘Just two of us’: Park Seo Joon reveals how emotional kiss scene with Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature 2 felt; Watch

Park Seo Joon, the popular South Korean actor who was recently seen in the highly anticipated season 2 of the fantasy thriller drama Gyeongseong Creature alongside Han So Hee. Park Seo Joon recently revealed that during the emotional kiss scene in Gyeongseong Creature 2 with Han So Hee, it felt like it was “just the two of us” there.

On October 5, 2024, Netflix Korea revealed a behind-the-scenes video from the latest fantasy action thriller K-drama Gyeongseong Creature 2 starring Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee. In the video, the cast of the drama sat together to discuss various scenes from the new season and the stories behind them.

In the video, Park Seo Joon revealed the BTS story of his emotional and highly awaited kiss scene with Han So Hee in Gyeongseong Creature 2. The actor revealed that the scene was a “single take” where Han So Hee’s Yoon Chae Ok reunites with Park Seo Joon’s Jang Tae Sang and symbolizes heightened emotions between the two.

Park Seo Joon sharing about the kiss scene said that it was a “single take scene” and when they shot it there were not a lot of people in the area. The actor added that because of this it felt like “it was just the two of us left in the world.”

On this, the director Jung Dong Yoon shared his satisfaction over how the scene panned out, saying that he wanted to keep it simple as if “observing from a distance, from Tae Sang’s perspective.” He added that he was particularly happy with how the scene flowed naturally. The Gyeongseong Creature 2 director added that it became “one of my favorite scenes.

Watch Park Seo Joon revealing how his kiss scene with Han So Hee felt here:

Gyeongseong Creature 2 is a fantasy mystery thriller K-drama that premiered on September 27, 2024, on Netflix. The second season continued the story of monsters and dangerous people behind it in 2024 Seoul.

Park Seo Joon was recently seen in the cooking variety show Jinny’s Kitchen 2 along with Lee Seo Jin, Choi Woo Shik, Go Min Si, and Jung Yu Mi.

