10 Best Daniel Craig Movies To Watch As Actor Celebrates 56th Birthday

Whether as the suave British secret agent James Bond or as the quirky but brilliant detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig has always nailed any role given to him. His range as a performer has made him one of the best and most celebrated actors of our age. And as he turns 56 today, here are Daniel Craig’s ten best movies you should definitely watch.

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Out of all the five James Bond movies Craig appeared in, Quantum of Solace was probably the audience's least favorite; however, it was still a great action thriller movie where Bond tries to stop a mysterious organization from committing eco-terrorism. Craig had already made quite a name for himself in his first appearance as 007 two years prior, and he continued to wow people with her performance here. His fourth Bond movie, Spectre, also fell short due to its plot, but he was great in it nonetheless.

Layer Cake (2004)

Based on JJ Connolly’s 2000 novel of the same name, Layer Cake marks the directorial debut of Matthew Vaughn. It tells the story of a London-based drug dealer, only known as XXXX (Craig), who wishes to leave this life behind to live normally. Before retirement, XXXX is given two tasks to complete, which land him in a lot of unwanted hot water. Craig proved that he is a perfect fit for action-packed crime thrillers with his performance in this film.

Road to Perdition (2002)

Set during the Great Depression in the 1930s, Road to Perdition tells the story of a mob enforcer and his son, who go on a revenge rampage after their family is killed in a mob attack. The star-studded cast included heavy hitters such as Tom Hanks, Jude Law, Stanley Tucci, Paul Newman, and Tyler Hoechlin. Despite all that talent, Craig, who played the role of unruly, ruthless, and intimidating Connor Rooney, held his own and delivered a stellar performance.

No Time to Die (2021)

Daniel Craig won over many hearts with No Time to Die, which was his last appearance as James Bond on screen. His acting capabilities shine throughout this movie, besides Rami Malek, who plays his adversary.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Based on Stieg Larsson’s novel of the same name, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo stars Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig as Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkovist, a hacker and a journalist, who try to solve the 40-year-old disappearance of a girl named Harriet. Craig stunned the audience with his performance and his chemistry with Mara in this film.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Glass Onion was the second installment of the 2019 movie Knives Out, and Daniel Craig resumed his role as the quirky detective Benoit Blanc in it. The movie takes place on an island owned by a billionaire, and it is really fun to see how the whole mystery unfolds as characters start to die.

Logan Lucky (2017)

The 2017 heist-comedy Logan Lucky centers around the Logan family, who attempt a robbery. The ensemble cast consists of big names such as Channing Tatum, Sebastian Stan, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, and Katie Holmes. Craig plays Joe Bang, a safe cracker hired by the Logan family. Craig proved to be comfortable in comedic roles in the movie, and his performance was a treat to the eyes.

Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall has to be one of Craig’s best performances as 007, as the intensity he brought to the character of Bond in this film remains unmatched to this day. Judy Dench as M is also amazing in this film, and their final scene together brought tears to the eyes of the audience.

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig’s first appearance as James Bond stunned the world as his performance as 007 was definitely different from all the ones before him. Despite that, he went on to become one of the greatest actors to have played Bond on screen with his performance in this movie. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Judy Dench, and Eva Green, the movie remains one of the greatest Bond films to have ever been made.

Knives Out (2019)

Even though he has played many different roles throughout his career, Daniel Craig’s performance as detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out remains unparalleled. He is different in personality and approach than most other on-screen detectives and yet has an undeniable charm that makes him likable. Daniel Craig definitely proved himself to be a class actor with this film and was the main attraction in the second installment that came out three years later.

