EXCLUSIVE: Glass Onion's Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline discuss Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc and more

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the film's stars Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline spoke about their experience of filming this multi-starer, working with Daniel Craig and more. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery i s a sequel to Rian Johnson's 2019 film Knives Out which first introduced Craig in the role of the famous detective Benoit Blanc. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Jessica Henwick recalled how impressed she was with the James Bond star's transformation into Blanc's role.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been one of the most anticipated films of the year and one of the most exciting things about the same has been its star-studded cast. While Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc , he is joined by Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Katheryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr. · Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

Jessica Henwick on Daniel Craig's 'genius' transformation

Recalling what she felt after watching Knives Out, Henwick spoke about being impressed with Craig's take on the role of Benoit Blanc which also requires him to tackle a southern accent. Speaking about the same, she said, "When I watched the first film, I laughed, my immediate reaction was like 'What?'" She further continued, "It was so different from anything we had seen him do and then after two minutes I realised, he was a genius. The accent, the way he walked, his whole transformation is a marvel. I think Benoit Blanc will go down as one of the great detectives of our time."

Jessica and Madelyn spill the tea on on-set murder mystery games, their roles

Working on a multi-starrer like Glass Onion also came with its share of fun and games as the cast indulged in some fun activities on set. Speaking about how different the atmosphere on set was from previous multi-starter projects such as The Matrix: Resurrections, Jessica quipped, "I've done other films in this budget range but they are always action, spectacle or CG. Their focus is just in different places. It was nice to have a change of pace and be like everything is just going to come from the cast. We have to create that spectacle ourselves"

Madelyn Cline who plays the character of Dave Bautista's character Duke's girlfriend in the film also opened up on finding inspiration for her role of Whiskey in the film and said, "I did a lot of research into YouTube Vloggers and influencers and she's also based off of the people I've met."

When asked about which actor was best at guessing the killer when it came to the murder mystery games that the cast played while filming, Jessica quickly named Edward Norton whereas Madelyn picked director Rian Johnson. Explaining her response further, Cline added, "He always had an instinct" about who the killer was.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releases on Netflix on December 23.