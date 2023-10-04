'I wasn’t really sure what I was saying': Revisit the time Ana de Armas revealed she didn't know how to speak English when she landed her first major role in Hollywood

Ana De Armas rose to prominence with the movie Blade Runner and then went on to achieve success and critical acclaim with her roles in James Bond movies No Time To Die, Blonde, and Norma Jean. She is also the first Cuban to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. However, when she became a part of the industry, she barely knew how to speak English. The actress admitted that when she bagged her first role in a Hollywood movie, she barely knew what she was talking about.

Ana De Armas shared her journey as a debutante when she could not speak English

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from back in 2019, the actress revealed, “Literally two weeks after I moved, I was cast as one of the lead actors in a new TV show that became like the most successful TV show for the next three years.” She also revealed that she worked with “a full team that I really couldn’t communicate with.”

Ana added, “I learned it phonetically. I wasn’t really sure what I was saying.” Post this, she enrolled in a class and leant the language. De Armas then decided that she no longer wanted to take up roles that were specific to Latin actors. She shared, “I said, ‘I don’t want to audition for Maria, Juana and Lola and all these things. I want to audition for the same parts that everybody is auditioning for.’

Ana De Armas on how she adapted to English after entering Hollywood

Earlier this year, Ana De Armas hosted the Saturday Night Live during which she revealed that she had learnt English from the comedy sitcom FRIENDS. Introducing herself on the show, the actress shared, “I speak English. But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching ‘Friends.'”

She then pretended to mimic FRIENDS character Chandler Bing and added, “Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing? I mean look at me now; could I be any better at English?”

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Ballerina, an upcoming action thriller directed by Len Wiseman that is scheduled to release next year.

