'He’s been very loyal to me over the years': When Cillian Murphy revealed how he formed a relationship with Christopher Nolan after USD 86 million movie

After delivering the performance of his lifetime, Cillian Murphy is under the radar for working with Christopher Nolan once again. With the Bond movie under works, there were speculations that Cillian Murphy should be playing the next spy. However, the actor has made it very clear that he will not be playing this role anytime soon. But as for his ventures with Nolan, that window is still open. Here is how Cillian Murphy describes his relationship and journey with his long-standing friend- Nolan.

Cillian Murphy's Friendship with Christopher Nolan

In an interview with AV Club, Cillian Murphy opened up about his longstanding friendship with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The duo's partnership, which began with the iconic Batman trilogy, has evolved into a creative bond that continues to shape cinema even today. The biggest example of this continues to be the success and acclaim of Oppenheimer. In the interview, the Peaky Blinders actor talked about his first collaboration with Murphy on a project.

This was about tracing it back to his audition for the Batman series. Murphy chuckled as he recalled the daring memory of auditioning in the Batsuit. Although he did not get the titular role, it was evident that Nolan was going to keep Cillian in his life for future roles. Murphy emphasized the time and effort invested in building a realistic and relatable Gotham City, a hallmark of Nolan's storytelling philosophy. This commitment not only resulted in the success of the Batman trilogy but also paved the way for a lasting friendship between the two artists.

Nolan's loyalty for Murphy

Upon being asked about this experience of being with him, Murphy described his side of the story from the shooting days of Batman. He said that "His whole thing with that franchise was grounding it in some sort of reality, so that you could relate to these characters as human beings and so Gotham City was a relatable environment." The actor added that "So we spent a lot of time just working on that, and it was a very exciting time for me to be working on something like that, of course, but to also be working with such a gifted director. It began the start of a relationship, and now I’m just about to start working with him on Dunkirk. It’s worked out really nicely for me. He’s been very loyal to me over the years."

The two have since been friends and looking forward to working with one another.

