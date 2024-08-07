10 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch This Monsoon

Feel-good movies are often undervalued. Hard-hitting blockbusters do have their appeal, but there’s something about light-hearted entertainment. After a tough last few years, it is no wonder that we crave films that will uplift our spirits. Here are some of the best feel-good films to watch if you are feeling anxious or simply need a little pick-me-up.

The importance of feel-good movies

Instead of going for a jog to get endorphins, why not grab your favorite person, put on your most comfortable pajamas, pour yourself a glass of wine, and enjoy an interesting film? These movies won’t make you cry or exercise your brain cells very hard. Sometimes our minds need to rest; no one should be judged on how they spend their free time.

We’ve searched through Netflix, NOW TV, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and other streaming platforms for some truly uplifting films. From cheerleading routines in Bring It On to the fashion world depicted in The Devil Wears Prada these movies will surely brighten up your day.

How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days (2003)

Who: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey

What: Andi Anderson, a magazine columnist writes a quirk piece about how to get your boyfriend to abandon ship within ten days. Unexpectedly though she falls for Benjamin Barry which conundrums her plan.

Feel-Good Rating: 8/10. Fun watch with some good quotes.

The Princess Diaries (2001)

Who: Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews

What: Mia Thermopolis’ life changes when she discovers that she is an actual princess. His stern grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi gives her royal treatment and turns her into royalty.

Feel-Good Rating: 10/10. A teenager classic and rite of passage for many young girls out there.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Who: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier

What: Aspiring journalist Andy becomes the assistant to ruthless fashion magazine editor Miranda Priestly.

Feel-Good Rating: 8/10. Iconic fashion and a great message about self-discovery.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)

Who: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson

What: On his eleventh birthday Harry Potter discovers he is a wizard with magical powers unique to him alone.

Feel-Good Rating: Off the charts. A timeless classic that crosses generations.

Girls Trip (2017)

Who: Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah

What: The Essence Festival invites Ryan to deliver a speech where she gets an opportunity to reconnect with her best friends.

Feel-Good Rating: 10/10. Some good laughs and tears of joy are guaranteed.

Last Christmas (2019)

Who: Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Michelle Yeoh

What: Kate works as an elf in a year-round Christmas store and meets Tom who appears too good to be true.

Feel-Good Rating: Perfect for festive joy.

The Terminal (2004)

Who: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones

What: Viktor is a stateless tourist stranded at JFK Airport who has to create a makeshift life there.

Feel-Good Rating: This is exactly what you need in your life right now. Tom Hanks alone makes this feel-good movie perfect.

The Gentlemen (2020)

Who: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery

What: American expat Mickey Pearson wants out of his lucrative London marijuana business leading into plots upon schemes.

Feel Good Rating: A winner for fans of Guy Ritchie’s action-packed films.

La La Land (2016)

Who: Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling

What: A pianist and an actress chase their dreams in LA and create a musical romance.

Feel-Good Rating: Uplifting because of the catchy soundtrack and lively scenes.

Lady Bird (2017)

Who: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts

What: A coming-of-age story about a Catholic schoolgirl navigating adolescence and her relationship with her mother.

Feel-Good Rating: 7/10. A gripping story that will make you laugh and cry.

If you're seeking out an effortless movie that makes you chuckle, motivates, or reminds you why people are worthwhile, then these feel-good movies are for you. From romantic comedy to a touching family film to a side-splitting adventure there is something for everyone in this category. Thus sit back, relax, and have fun as the feel-good vibes take over.

