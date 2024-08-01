Top 10 Movies Based On Real Olympians To Watch Amid 2024 Paris Olympics: I, Tonya to Foxcatcher

Every four years over the last few decades, the most excelled athletes from around the world come together to compete for gold at the Olympic Games. The exhilarating sports never fails to provoke a sense of solidarity. Some filmmakers have managed to channel those emotions into cinema. Here’s a list of films based on and around the event of the greatest sports competition that you can binge-watch in the spirit of the 2024 Paris Olympics!

The Greatest (1977)

Directed by Tom Gries and Monte Hellman, The Greatest tells the story of remarkable boxer Muhammed Ali who was at the top of his game in the 20th century. Ali plays himself in the biopic that depicted his tumultuous journey from winning his 1960 Olympic gold medal to his ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ fight with champion boxer George Foreman.

In addition to the sport, the story also explored the boxer’s personal struggles including the prejudice he faced after converting to Islam and the legal battles he fought to avoid fighting in Vietnam.

Although glorified, the story is riveting and gives insights into the life and mind of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time.

Miracle (2004)

If you are looking for a sports film with a satisfying and rewarding ending, Miracle is the one! There might be many feel-good sports movies but what makes Miracle special is that it tells the story of the U.S. Men's Hockey team’s historic win against Russia at the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid.

An inspiring film that focuses on resilience, team spirit, and most importantly Coach Herb Brooks’ (played by Kurt Russell) journey. Miracle will surely generate national spirit and imbibe a love for sports and sportsmanship. Easily one of the most rewatchable movies of Russell’s career.

Top Spin (2014)

Top Spin spotlights Table Tennis a sport which is often sneered at as an Olympic sport. The competition spirit intertwined with friendship, the story is a beautiful tale of three teenagers, Michael Landers, Ariel Hsing, and Lily Zhang.

Hsing and Zhang are best friends who must compete against each other but it doesn’t deter their camaraderie. It also highlights the support athletes get from their peers despite competing in the high-pressure, cut-throat competition.

Foxcatcher (2014)

One of the most heartbreaking sports films about an athlete's downfall. Directed by Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher tells the tale of multimillionaire John E. du Pont (Steve Carell) whose fascination with 1984 Olympic gold medalist brothers David (Mark Ruffalo) and Mark Schultz (Channing Tatum), leads him to recruit David to train wrestlers in his team.

The young champions thought this was a good opportunity to lead a better lifestyle. Unfortunately, the arrangement takes a drastic turn that ends up with David Schultz's tragic murder.

Carell portrayed the icy and erratic du Pont to perfection and the role which also marked his transition from comedy to drama role, earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

Olympia (1938)

In 1936 the Olympic Games was hosted in Berlin and the purpose of this highly controversial film was to glorify German greatness and use it as propaganda for the Nazi party. However, that year the international sports event was dominated by non-Aryan athletes, including Black American runner Jesse Owens who broke several records.

In terms of cinematic portrayal, director Leni Riefenstahl incorporated several filming techniques that were never used in the history of documentaries including slow motion, shooting underwater, and tracking shots.

Cool Runnings (1993)

Despite a lack of resources, the Jamaican bobsled team recruited a former American sliding champion to train for the Winter Olympics. The story follows four eager young athletes who defy all odds to compete at the Olympics.

Although they don’t win the competition their resilience, hard work, and passion are ones to inspire. Moreover, it highlights the true spirit of sportsmanship which is more about consistency than attaining glory. The film is based on the true story of Derice Bannock, a Jamaican sprinter who lost his chance at the Olympics after a blip in trial rounds.

Race (2016)

The film is based on Jesse Owens, one of the best American field athletes of all time. He swept up the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin by breaking multiple records. This win not only created a sporting history but also defied the Nazi Propaganda.

The German authorities plotted to make this event a means to glorify the greatness of their country, the 1938 controversial documentary Olympia was another attempt at that. However, with Owens’s sweeping victory completely their plans fell through. Race beautifully unfolds Owens’ story brought to life by actor Stephan James.

Munich (2005)

A classic Steven Spielberg film is inspired by the true story of the infamous attack at the 1972 Summer Olympic Games in Munich. The militant organization Black September initiated an attack on the Israeli Olympic team, killing 11 athletes.

The film was critically acclaimed for its visceral and thrilling visualization of the tragic event.

I, Tonya (2018)

The Margot Robbie-led film delves into the complicated life of ice skater Tonya Harding. Having come from a broken family with a cold-hearted mother, the athlete enters the elite sport only through her raw talent and athleticism. The critically acclaimed film is based on Tonya Harding's true story. However, it added certain creative elements that turned it into a gripping dark comedy.

Chariots of Fire (1981)

One of the most popular films based on the life of an Olympian, Chariots of Fire tells the story of two British runners in the 1924 Olympics. Eric Liddell (Ian Charleson) being a devoted Christian refused to participate in the 100 meter race he’d been training for and switched places with another athlete who was set to compete in the 400 meter race.

Despite a larger-than-anticipated goal at sight, out of sheer dedication, Lidell beat the highly favored American runner and brought the trophy home. The story is a true example of thriving for excellence no matter how difficult the challenge.