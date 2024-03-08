2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards: Maren Morris Receives Visionary Honor; Thanks Women Who Held Her 'Upright'

Maren Morris has inspired everyone for ages; little did she know that people looked at her as a visionary. In the recently held Billboard Women in Music Awards, in which she was bestowed with a title, the singer continued to show her support for all the women around the world.

She sang and joked on stage, but most importantly, she portrayed some strong words.

Maren Morris receives the 2024 Billboard Women in Music award

Maren Morris presented a strong and motivating version of her original song, Girl, for everyone who was in attendance at the event. One could even notice the songwriter was on stage along with just one other guitarist while Greg Kurstin played keyboard, who also happens to be a co-writer for the song.

The fabulous Chasing After You singer received a Visionary Award at the ceremony that was held on March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

The award was presented to her by Andra Day, during which the Make You Say singer joked that she doesn't look at herself as a visionary, but “I have visions. I have delusions. So I appreciate getting a trophy for them.”

Maren Morris upon receiving the award

The performance of her song Girl was before she was bestowed with the award, within which she advised “Don’t you lose your halo” to all the women in the world. To be particular, the song itself is a motivational and uplifting track that not only works as a pep talk for Morris but for each woman living out there. It encourages them to focus on their own gifts, while even cheering them up.

Upon receiving the award, Maren Morris thanked everyone who had supported her, especially the women in her circle. This past year for the Circles Around This Town artist was a tough one as she went through a divorce from her former husband, Ryan Hurd.

During her speech, the All My Favorite People artist stated, “I would not have been able to survive this past year of my life, not to get too serious, but this year has been a lot, and the women in my life have truly banded around me and held me upright.”

All her words only portrayed her as a strong woman as she gave another toast to her fellow lady honorees, stating, “Everyone that’s getting honored tonight deserves it so much. I’m a fan of all of them.”

Maren Morris even thanked her manager, Janet Weir, for supporting her through tough days and pushing her to make her dreams come true.

