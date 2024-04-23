Kourtney Kardashian embraces ageing while finding happiness

Kourtney Kardashian is showing herself more kindness as she ages. The Poosh Founder, now 45, prioritises what's important as she enters the next phase of her life.

"Kourtney keeps improving with time," as per a report shared by PEOPLE. "As she ages, things that used to bother her are no longer a concern. She's more compassionate towards herself, avoids unnecessary stress, and finds great contentment in life."

The report also reveals that Kardashian is feeling fantastic and has been focusing a lot on spending time with family rather than work. Her husband, Travis Barker, has played a significant role in helping her discover inner peace, and she appears more relaxed, happier, and satisfied with life.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian Gives Postpartum Message,Celebrates ‘Adjusting’ Body In Bikini And Asks Moms To ‘Be Kind’ Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Travis Barker's sweet birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

The 48-year-old Blink-182 drummer marked his wife's 45th birthday on Instagram by sharing pictures of special moments, including her cuddling with their 5-month-old son Rocky Thirteen Barker in bed. She's also the mother of their four children and three kids from a previous relationship.

Additional photos depicted the happy couple kissing in front of a plane, with Travis holding Rocky and one cuddling in the back of a boat.

Advertisement

"Happy Birthday to my wonderful wife, soulmate, and forever best friend. I adore you and cherish our life together. Thank you for being the most incredible partner anyone could wish for. Here's to countless more adventures together," wrote Barker in the caption.

ALSO READ: Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian Join Hands In Mocking Kim Kardashian Over Her Viral Diamond Earring Video

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her early birthday with multiple cakes

The Kardashians star recently celebrated her birthday early with loved ones and multiple cakes, sharing photos on Instagram with the caption “mood”.

The post showed her smiling on a yacht next to a large cake with an orange glittery topper that read, “Happy Birthday To The Most Exciting To Look At.” It was a playful nod to her sister Kim's comment on their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

One cake had blue icing with the words Just Living Life, a phrase often used by Kourtney. She also showed two more cakes: a bright blue one with Aries Baby in the center and a chocolate cake with strawberries, berries, and Happy Birthday written in icing.

ALSO READ: What Is Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About The Reality Star's Wealth