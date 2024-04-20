Khloe And Kourtney Kardashian Join Hands In Mocking Kim Kardashian Over Her Viral Diamond Earring Video

Khloé Kardashian is taking part in the latest KarJenner family craze, disparaging her sister Kim. On Tuesday, April 17, the co-founder of Good American shared an idealized photo on Instagram of her assets and whatever sunny location she appears to be enjoying.

With a tiny sandy beach visible in the distance, the reality star was standing hip-deep in crystal-clear water. She donned a camouflage sun shirt over what appeared to be a skin-toned swimsuit—it's unclear if she wore a bikini or a one-piece—to protect her skin from the UV radiation. The tops of her bare cheekbones peeped out above the water, her long hair cascading down her back to just above her butt.

Kim Kardashian's Light Hearted Banter with Kourtney Over Diamond Earrings

She captioned the photo, "'KIM, THERE'S PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING.' – @kourtneykardash," alluding to the widely shared moment from one of the family's reality shows in which the founder of SKIMS lost one of her diamond studs while swimming. Her head was cocked downward, as if searching for something beneath the surface.

Sister Kourtney remarked, "Is this in response to my post about my diamond earrings?" She was alluding to her own tropical swimsuit photos from earlier this month, which appeared to start the family's fierce love fest.

She was wearing a black string bikini and was seen clutching her ears in one of the photos. She captioned the photo, "My diamond earring came off in the ocean, and it's gone," referencing the now-famous "Trouble in Paradise" episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kim, now 43, exclaimed in distress, "My earring's gone!" when she realized that one of her ears was bare.

Kourtney and Kris' Comical Response to Kim's Missing Diamond Stud

As others attempted to scour the sandy bottom, she crawled out of the water in tears, which finally prompted Kourtney to emerge from her own villa to investigate the situation. "Kim, there are people that are dying," she deadpanned after learning about the missing jewel from Kim.

Along with Kourtney, Kris Jenner also joined the bandwagon, responding in the comments with her oft-quoted statement, "Kourtney, there are people that are dying."

