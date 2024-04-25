Insider Reveals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship

American media personality Kourtney Kardashian is feeling like royalty! According to a source, Travis Barker, 48, treats her like a queen in their marriage. Since they started dating in January 2021, she's found much more inner peace.

According to the insider, the founder of Poosh, who recently turned 45 on April 18, has changed her priorities since she started dating Barker.

“She prioritizes family time, with work taking a back seat," the source explained. "She appears calmer, happier, and more content. Travis treats Kourtney exceptionally well, like a queen. They even discuss growing old together, which is adorable!"

Kourtney & Travis got married, welcomed son Rocky, Co-parents six kids

The couple married in May 2022 and had their first child, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. They also co-parent six children from previous relationships.

Travis Barker is a stepfather to Shanna Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 25. He also has two children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18, with Moakler. Kardashian has three children, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick.

"Despite being a blended family, everything runs smoothly and is well thought out. Kourtney and Travis are successfully keeping all the kids happy by dedicating special time to each of them," the insider clarified.

The source mentioned that Kardashian's pregnancy with Rocky, who is now 5 months old, was challenging and stressful, but he's become an amazing addition to the family.

"He brings joy to everyone. Kourtney enjoys seeing Travis with the baby," the source said.

Travis Barker's heartfelt tribute to Kourtney Kardashian sparks love

Travis Barker demonstrated his love for Kardashian on Thursday by posting a tribute to her on his Instagram.

Travis Barker penned a heartfelt birthday message to his wife, calling her his soulmate and best friend forever. He expressed gratitude for their life together and looked forward to many more adventures.

In the comments, Kardashian referred to Barker as the husband of her dreams. "I adore our life!" she added.

Travis Barker shared candid snapshots of their life, featuring Kardashian posing, cuddling with Rocky, and kissing with Barker near a plane while he held Rocky.

