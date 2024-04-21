Kourtney Kardashian, the famous reality TV star we all know, has once again shut the trolls. Recently, Kourtney celebrated her 45th birthday with her sisters, embracing her body. But a fan speculated that Kourtney might not be pleased with a bikini photo with her sister Kim Kardashian.

A comment tried to body-shame her for not looking as slim-trim as her sisters in a recent beach photo, but Kourtney didn’t hesitate to speak. Delve further in the article to know how she reacted.

Celebrating 45th birthday

For Kourtney’s special day, her sister Kim shared a fun beach photo featuring herself, Khloe, and Kourtney in black bikinis. While most fans loved the throwback picture, one commented that Kourtney didn’t look as slim as her sisters. “Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim… lol,” read the comment.

Kourtney hit back with, “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”1297009 Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Travis Barker, KarJenner Family Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 45th Birthday With Instagram Tributes; Check Out

Slamming trolls

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has defended her post-baby body. Just last week, she shared her own bikini pictures from a family trip to Turks and Caicos. She wrote a heartfelt letter, pushing back against societal pressure to bounce back after giving birth.

Advertisement

Kourtney who welcomed her son Rocky with Travis Barker last November, urged her followers to be kinder to themselves. She highlighted that postpartum bodies take time to adjust after childbirth. She made her stance clear, stating, “Her bigger point is clear… she loves herself as she is and everyone who believes otherwise can kick rocks.”

ALSO READ: What Is Kourtney Kardashian's Net Worth In 2024? Everything To Know About The Reality Star's Wealth

The Karadashian sisters

Kim posted the picture from their last sister trip to wish Kourtney with a long caption, showering her love for sissy. She said, “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together!”

Kourtney loved what Kim wrote for her as she replied saying, “This caption 🥺❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️🙏🏼”

Mommy Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashian also showered their love for Kourtney on her 45th birthday. Kris shared a childhood picture of Kourtned and wished her firstborn babydoll. While Khloe shared a picture dump with a long caption expressing her love for Kourtney.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Relationship Timeline: Exploring The Couple's Romance Over The Years