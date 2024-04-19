Travis Barker, KarJenner Family Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 45th Birthday With Instagram Tributes; Check Out

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday on April 18, and her family and close ones showered her with lots of love and affection on her big day!

While Kourt celebrated her birth anniversary with a sunny vacation in Turks and Caicos that she chronicled on her social media, her husband, Travis Barker, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram account.

The Blink-182 drummer's social media post featured photos of his wife cuddling their son, Rocky Thirteen, in bed and several other pictures from the downtime of the reality TV family. Along with pictures, Travis, of course, wrote a heartfelt birthday caption for his wife, details of which can be found below.

Travis Barker's Sweet Birthday Post Refers to Kourtney Kardashian as His BBF

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate, and best friend forever,” Barker captioned the carousel of photos shared on his Instagram. “I love you; I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here's to many more years of adventures together.”

Besides the aforementioned picture of Kourtney cuddling her baby son Rocky, Travis' birthday tribute post for his wife also included photos of the proud parents kissing in front of an airplane, with him carrying their son in arms, Kourtney dozing off while solving a crossword puzzle, and more. The last picture in the series of cute and domestic snaps, however, is a little bit bewildering, if we may say so.

Here's how other members of the KarJenner family celebrated Kourtney Kardashian’s 45th birthday:

“Happy birthday to my firstborn babydoll @kourtneykardash,” Kris Jenner, 68, captioned her Instagram post in Kourtney's honor. “What in the world is happening, time is twirling so fast and I can't believe you are 45!!! It seems like just the other day you were wearing your 5 year old party hat going to Buckley to be the line leader and I was bringing cupcakes for the class to celebrate.”

“Well you have grown into the most beautiful and amazing daughter, wife, mommy, sister, auntie and best friend a girl can have,” she continued. “You are kick ass business boss and I am so proud of you every day! Thank you for making me a grandma for the first time and for every single moment and memory we share. I love you beyond measure.”

Replying to her mom’s sweet birthday message, Kourtney wrote, “I love you mommy! time is flying fastttttt! So grateful for every memory with you.”

Kim Kardashian, the second Kardashian sister, wished her elder sister by sharing a photo of herself with the birthday girl and Khloe, smiling into the camera while sporting matching bikinis on the beach. “Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There's no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories growing up than you and I cherish them all,” the SKIMS founder captioned the post. In other parts of the lengthy note, Kim added, “Celebrating today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

The youngest Kardashian sister, Khloe, too shared a gallery of images on her Instagram page to mark Kourtney’s 45th birthday, writing, “Happy birthday to my Jane @kourtneykardash, my sugar plum fairy, my teeny tiny box of treats you are. Towanda for life.” She added, “You deserve every ounce of happiness, love, and blessings that you receive! You deserve only greatness in this world! You are such a special soul. The rarest of the rare. I miss you right when I leave you.”

Elsewhere in her post, the Good American co-founder called her elder sister irreplaceable and her twin soul.

As for Kourtney herself, the reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram page highlighting the series of cakes that she received as a token of love during her birthday trip. “Mood,” she captioned the post.

