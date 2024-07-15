50 Cent Recreates Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Cover With Donald Trump's Face After Former President Survives Assassination Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to gun violence and death

50 Cent came up with a distinctive idea to honor Donald Trump after the former president of the United States heroically survived an assassination attempt on Saturday, July 13, at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The rapper seemingly gave a nod to the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful at his Boston concert the same night as he performed the song Many Men from his 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, while standing in front of an edited album cover featuring Trump's face.

50 Cent puts Trump’s face on the album cover as ex-president dodges assassination attempt

In videos from the concert shared online, 50 Cent can be seen standing in front of an altered album poster with Trump’s face photoshopped onto the 49-year-old hip-hop star’s shirtless and tattoo-clad body. The display also showcased a broken glass effect that seemingly referenced Trump’s near-death ordeal with a bullet earlier in the day.

The song Many Men that 50 Cent performed at the event refers to his own near-death experience when he was shot multiple times in Queens, NY, in 2000. The track features lyrics like: “Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can't see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be.”

For those who may not know, the Candy Shop singer was hit nine times in his hand, arm, hip, legs, chest, and face, leaving him in the hospital in need of multiple surgeries to save his life. The rapper addressed the near-death experience with Howard Stern in 2013, joking, “Getting shot in the face was not as painful as having to visit the dentist repeatedly for a root canal.”

Advertisement

Cent’s hitman was later identified as Darryk Baum, who fled the scene after shooting the singer. On the other hand, Trump’s shooter was immediately taken down by prompt Secret Service agents.

A recap of Donald Trump’s attempted assassination on July 13

The former president narrowly escaped death after being shot during a rally in Butler over the weekend. The now-deceased gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired at least five to seven bullets with an AR-style rifle, multiple media reports suggest.

A bloodied Trump rose from behind the podium and fist-bumped the air in a sign of triumph as the American flag waved behind him. The viral picture is now being branded as the "coldest picture of all time" on the internet. The incident, for the record, claimed the life of Corey Comperatore, a former Pennsylvania volunteer, as he tried to shield his daughter from the bullet aimed at Trump.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Rally Shooting: 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Kid Rock And Other Stars React To Incident