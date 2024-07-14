Donald Trump Rally Shooting: 50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Kid Rock And Other Stars React To Incident

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of gun violence and death.

Artists such as 50 Cent, Kid Rock, Nicki Minaj, John Rich of Big & Rich, and more expressed their shock and concerns on social media over the shooting incident involving ex-U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday.

The Republican presidential nominee was shot at during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. As the gunshots were heard, he was rushed off the stage and taken to a hospital immediately. Authorities revealed that the bullet grazed past his ear. The Secret Service later confirmed that Trump is safe.

50 Cent, John Rich and more post about Trump getting shot

50 Cent has a side hustle of being a notorious and oftentimes hilarious social media troll. He put up a post showing part of a clip from his song Many Men (Wish Death) and also a clip portraying Trump being escorted away by security agents.

He then uploaded an image of his first album cover art Get Rich or Die Tryin’ with Trump's head embedded on it. Curtis Jackson had been shot nine times previously, so he joked about getting trended during this situation. He captioned on Instagram, "I know the vibes, we all in trouble now."

"Many men wish death upon me/ Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see/ I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be/ And n—– tryin’ to take my life away," spits Fifty in his song.

Kid Rock, Nicki Minaj and others jump in on the case

Kid Rock made an immediate reaction through an Instagram video. He regularly describes Donald as one of his closest friends and has always been vocal about his support for him. He said any assault on Trump is an attack on himself: "You f**k with Trump, you f**k with me."

Just after a short time it happened John Rich informed fans about it through social media sharing some footage taken in the course of the rally with Trump imploring supporters to fight. Rich’s caption urged resistance. He further commented how opponents failed to defeat him fairly so they resorted to violence. He wrote, "They couldn’t beat him in a fair contest, so they tried to kill him. BUT THEY MISSED."

Nicki Minaj simply posted on X, her surprised reaction with simple words, "Wtf" while country singer Scotty McCreery wrote, "Praying for our country rn."

Kid Cudi expressed his views saying wishing death on someone is not justified. He wrote, "This aint cool. I aint voting for him and dont support him but wishing death on someone aint it."

It is alleged that the suspect fired multiple rounds outside where Trump had his meeting.

The shooter died while one person from the audience was killed and two others were in critical condition as per Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi. After this, there was a statement from Donald Trump saying that he felt something hit his earlobe but thought he’d just missed a beat or brushed against something.

