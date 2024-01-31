66th Grammy Awards: Stellar Performance Lineup Revealed Ft Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruna Boy, and More

The stage is all set for the 66th Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest night, scheduled for February 4, will be hosted by Trevor Noah and aired live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Nominees for the greatest musical accolade were announced in November. SZA leads this year's Grammy Awards with nine nominations. Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét will enter the upcoming Grammy Awards with seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Olivia Rodrigo each have six nominations across categories. Though the nominations for the Grammys were announced long back, the Recording Academy is still in the process of revealing the performers list for the night. Here's who's been announced so far.

Who’s performing at the 66th Grammys? Check out the list below!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, a recipient of seven Grammy Awards, was among the initial performers revealed by the Recording Academy. In addition to her upcoming Grammys performance, Eilish anticipates potential victories in major categories such as Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Her song What Was I Made For, featured in the multimillion-dollar film Barbie, is nominated in both categories, along with considerations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Music Video. The Ocean Eyes singer secures her sixth nomination in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the track Never Felt So Alone.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo, a promising emerging talent in the music landscape, is also set to perform at the Grammys on Feb 4th. Three-time Grammy winner Rodrigo is a major contender in categories like Song Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

Dua Lipa

Ms. Lipa, another confirmed performer for the upcoming Grammy night, is up for the Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media Award at the 66th Grammys, courtesy of her song Dance The Night from Barbie. Lipa, who is currently making waves with her song Houdini, already has three gold gramophones decorating her shelves.

Bruna Boy

On Jan 21, the Recording Academy named Bruna Boy as one of the performers for the upcoming Grammy night. The Nigerian afrobeat superstar bagged four Grammy nominations this year. His song Sittin’ On Top Of The World is nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Bruna also scored a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category for his song I Told Them. His renditions Alone and City Boys are also up for awards at the 2024 Grammys.

Luke Combs

Combs, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car, will also put up a performance at the 66th Grammys.

Travis Scott

Travis Scott’s album Utopia is nominated in the Best Rap Album category. The Stop Trying to Be God singer is also a part of the Grammy performance lineup. With 10 Grammy nominations but zero wins, Travis Scott will be looking ahead to break the curse this year.

Billy Joel

This legend of a musician joined the Grammy Awards performance lineup on January 24. Joel, a five-time Grammy winner is also the proud recipient of the Grammy Legend Award. His first single in decades, Turn the Lights Back On is due to be out on February 1.

Joni Mitchell

On January 28, the Recording Academy announced Joni Mitchell’s performance at the 66th Grammy Awards. Mitchell, who began her professional music career in 1964 will be performing at the upcoming Grammys for the first time, and her performance is decisively one of the most anticipated performances from the night.

U2

Irish rock band U2 will entertain the audience by putting up a first-ever broadcast performance from the Las Vegas Sphere venue during the Grammys live telecast. The four-member band is the recipient of 22 Grammy Awards.

Catch the 66th Grammy Award live on CBS on February 4. The esteemed award ceremony can also be streamed on Paramount+