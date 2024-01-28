Grammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Parties And Events Before The Ceremony

The 66th annual Grammy Awards is back with a bang! And is ready to make everyone grab the popcorn and glued to their TV screens. However, before the Music’s Biggest Night ever takes over the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 4), this year’s nominees, top talents, and more will spend their week celebrating their achievements at many parties and events.

SZA tops this year's nominees with nine nods, including record and song of the year nominations for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit for Kill Bill and an album of the year nomination for her 10-week Billboard 200 chart-topping sophomore album SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and Serban Ghenea follow with seven nominations, while Taylor Swift , Jack Antonoff, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish , Miley Cyrus , Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark are up for six.

Key moments from this year’s Grammy event include the NMPA and Billboard’s Grammy Week Songwriter Awards and Showcase, celebrating Antonoff, Kesea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dan Nigro, Leon Thomas lll, and others. The MusiCares Person of the Year event will also recognize the legendary Jon Bon Jovi.

Get ready for a star-studded Grammy Week! Here's everything you need to know about where the celebrities will make their presence felt and celebrate the gala event.

Monday, January 29

Level Up’24

To celebrate women in music, join the Maison Arts, Roc Nation, Range, Pulse Defiant CO., Milk & Honey, Women of Spark, and Loop Legal.

Live Nation, 325 N Maple Dr., Beverly Hills.

6-9 P.M.

Tuesday, January 30

Amazon Music’s ’24 Lot Party

Kaytranada’s DJ Set

Amazon Music’s Studio126, Culver City

4-7 P.M.

Billboard And Tres Generaciones Tequila Celebrate, The New Nominees

6-8 P.M.

We Are Moving the Needle's Resonator Awards

Beauty & Essex, 1615 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles

Cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by awards from 7-10 p.m.

BMG's Pre-Grammy Celebration 2024

Bar Lis, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles

7-11 P.M.

Wednesday, January 31

Billboard Power 100 Party

Celebrating the 2024 Billboard Power List

5-7 P.M.

NMPA, Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Awards and Showcase

Honoring Jack Antonoff, Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dan Nigro, Leon Thomas III, and more.

Eden Sunset, 6521 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.

6:30-10:30 P.M.

2024 Cilo Music Awards

Celebrating creativity in music marketing and the integration of music in advertising

The reception is at 7 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 8 p.m.

Craft Celebration by the Recording Academy's Producers, Engineers, Songwriters & Composers Wings

The first joint Grammy Week event for the Academy's craft wings will recognize Leslie Ann Jones, a seven-time Grammy winner and the first woman to chair the Recording Academy's Board of Trustees from 1999-2001.

Grammy Museum, 800 W Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles.

7 P.M.

BMAC Music Maker Dinner

Presented by BMAC, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis in association with ASCAP

Delilah, 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

8-11 P.M.

Thursday, February 1

Downtown Grammy Brunch

Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 627 La Peer Dr., West Hollywood.

10 A.M. - 1 P.M.

AIMP LA Chapter's Grammy Week State of the Union for U.S. Music Publishing

Featuring special guest NMPA President & CEO David Israelite

Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 100 La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills

11:30 A.M.

Milk & Honey and Reservoir's Pre-Grammy Party

Private Estate, Bel Air

1-5 P.M.

The Orchard's Hollywood Happy Hour

Bar Lis, Thompson Hotel, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles

3-6 P.M.

BMAC Members Only Event: Fireside Chat and Brunch Celebrating Black Media

In partnership with BOMES

Live Nation, 325 N Maple Dr., Beverly Hills.

3-6 P.M.

Spotify's Best New Artist Party

Featuring live performances by Best New Artist nominees Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, and more.

Paramount Studious, Hollywood

7 P.M.

Warner Music Grammys '24

Time TBA

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective

Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

7 P.M.

Friday, February 2

Grammy U Masterclass, Presented by Mastercard

Rolling Greens On Mateo, 1005 Mateo St., Los Angeles

Doors open at 11 A.M., followed by the panel/livestream at 1 P.M.

26th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative

Honoring Michael Kushner

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

11 A.M.

ASCAP Grammy Brunch in the Garden

Beverly Hills

11:30 A.M. - 2:30 P.M.

The BMAC Economic Empowerment Summit

In partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, UTA, and iHeartMedia

UTA Theater & Courtyard, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills

From noon to 3 P.M.

Femme It Forward Presents: High Tea

A daytime celebration of women's impactful leadership in music.

At a private estate in Hollywood Hills

1 P.M.

MusicCares Person Of The Year

Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles

5 P.M.

#GRAMMYsNextGen Party & Red Carpet

GRAMMY House, presented by Mastercard, is a summit for emerging music makers, culture creators, and industry leaders

Rolling Greens on Mateo, 1005 Mateo St., Los Angeles

8-11 P.M.

UnitedMasters: A Celebration of Independence

Featuring performances by Davido, Uncle Waffles, and Tokischa at Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

9:30 P.M.

Saturday, February 3

Brunch celebrating MTSU nominees at the Grammy Awards

MTSU alumni nominated this year include Julien Baker of Boygenius and producer/songwriter Tay Keith, who was nominated for Best Rap Song

Mama Shelter Los Angeles, 6500 Selma Ave., Los Angeles

Noon- 4 P.M.

jump. global's NO EGO Grammy Day Party

It will be an annual Grammy gathering without the need for invitations. Join the celebration at All Season Brewing, 800 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles.

Noon- 4 P.M.

Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 66th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception

Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W 8th St., Los Angeles

2.30 P.M.

Primary Wave Pre-Grammy Party Celebrating Billboard No. 1s

7-11 P.M.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Industry Icons Salute

Honouring Jon Platt

The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.

7 P.M.

Sunday, February 4- The Final Day

66th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

Doors open at 11:30 A.M.., and the Awards Ceremony starts at 12:30 P.M.

66th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast

Hosted by Trevor Noah

Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles

5-8:30 P.M.

Grammy Celebration!

Featuring Ne-Yo, SuperBlue (Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter), and DJ Ben Bakson

Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles

8:30 P.M. - 12:30 A.M.

