Grammy Awards 2024: Full List Of Parties And Events Before The Ceremony
From SZA to Taylor Swift, find out where your favourite pop stars will be attending the biggest week-long celebration of music.
The 66th annual Grammy Awards is back with a bang! And is ready to make everyone grab the popcorn and glued to their TV screens. However, before the Music’s Biggest Night ever takes over the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 4), this year’s nominees, top talents, and more will spend their week celebrating their achievements at many parties and events.
SZA tops this year's nominees with nine nods, including record and song of the year nominations for her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit for Kill Bill and an album of the year nomination for her 10-week Billboard 200 chart-topping sophomore album SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét, and Serban Ghenea follow with seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark are up for six.
Key moments from this year’s Grammy event include the NMPA and Billboard’s Grammy Week Songwriter Awards and Showcase, celebrating Antonoff, Kesea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dan Nigro, Leon Thomas lll, and others. The MusiCares Person of the Year event will also recognize the legendary Jon Bon Jovi.
Get ready for a star-studded Grammy Week! Here's everything you need to know about where the celebrities will make their presence felt and celebrate the gala event.
Monday, January 29
Level Up’24
To celebrate women in music, join the Maison Arts, Roc Nation, Range, Pulse Defiant CO., Milk & Honey, Women of Spark, and Loop Legal.
Live Nation, 325 N Maple Dr., Beverly Hills.
6-9 P.M.
Tuesday, January 30
Amazon Music’s ’24 Lot Party
Kaytranada’s DJ Set
Amazon Music’s Studio126, Culver City
4-7 P.M.
Billboard And Tres Generaciones Tequila Celebrate, The New Nominees
6-8 P.M.
We Are Moving the Needle's Resonator Awards
Beauty & Essex, 1615 Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles
Cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by awards from 7-10 p.m.
BMG's Pre-Grammy Celebration 2024
Bar Lis, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles
7-11 P.M.
Wednesday, January 31
Billboard Power 100 Party
Celebrating the 2024 Billboard Power List
5-7 P.M.
NMPA, Billboard Grammy Week Songwriter Awards and Showcase
Honoring Jack Antonoff, Kelsea Ballerini, Jessie Jo Dillon, Dan Nigro, Leon Thomas III, and more.
Eden Sunset, 6521 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles.
6:30-10:30 P.M.
2024 Cilo Music Awards
Celebrating creativity in music marketing and the integration of music in advertising
The reception is at 7 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 8 p.m.
Craft Celebration by the Recording Academy's Producers, Engineers, Songwriters & Composers Wings
The first joint Grammy Week event for the Academy's craft wings will recognize Leslie Ann Jones, a seven-time Grammy winner and the first woman to chair the Recording Academy's Board of Trustees from 1999-2001.
Grammy Museum, 800 W Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles.
7 P.M.
BMAC Music Maker Dinner
Presented by BMAC, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis in association with ASCAP
Delilah, 7969 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
8-11 P.M.
Thursday, February 1
Downtown Grammy Brunch
Kimpton La Peer Hotel, 627 La Peer Dr., West Hollywood.
10 A.M. - 1 P.M.
AIMP LA Chapter's Grammy Week State of the Union for U.S. Music Publishing
Featuring special guest NMPA President & CEO David Israelite
Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 100 La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills
11:30 A.M.
Milk & Honey and Reservoir's Pre-Grammy Party
Private Estate, Bel Air
1-5 P.M.
The Orchard's Hollywood Happy Hour
Bar Lis, Thompson Hotel, 1541 Wilcox Ave., Los Angeles
3-6 P.M.
BMAC Members Only Event: Fireside Chat and Brunch Celebrating Black Media
In partnership with BOMES
Live Nation, 325 N Maple Dr., Beverly Hills.
3-6 P.M.
Spotify's Best New Artist Party
Featuring live performances by Best New Artist nominees Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Victoria Monet, Jelly Roll, and more.
Paramount Studious, Hollywood
7 P.M.
Warner Music Grammys '24
Time TBA
2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective
Fairmont Century Plaza, 2025 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
7 P.M.
Friday, February 2
Grammy U Masterclass, Presented by Mastercard
Rolling Greens On Mateo, 1005 Mateo St., Los Angeles
Doors open at 11 A.M., followed by the panel/livestream at 1 P.M.
26th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative
Honoring Michael Kushner
Beverly Wilshire Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
11 A.M.
ASCAP Grammy Brunch in the Garden
Beverly Hills
11:30 A.M. - 2:30 P.M.
The BMAC Economic Empowerment Summit
In partnership with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, UTA, and iHeartMedia
UTA Theater & Courtyard, 9336 Civic Center Dr., Beverly Hills
From noon to 3 P.M.
Femme It Forward Presents: High Tea
A daytime celebration of women's impactful leadership in music.
At a private estate in Hollywood Hills
1 P.M.
MusicCares Person Of The Year
Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles
5 P.M.
#GRAMMYsNextGen Party & Red Carpet
GRAMMY House, presented by Mastercard, is a summit for emerging music makers, culture creators, and industry leaders
Rolling Greens on Mateo, 1005 Mateo St., Los Angeles
8-11 P.M.
UnitedMasters: A Celebration of Independence
Featuring performances by Davido, Uncle Waffles, and Tokischa at Hollywood Palladium
6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles
9:30 P.M.
Saturday, February 3
Brunch celebrating MTSU nominees at the Grammy Awards
MTSU alumni nominated this year include Julien Baker of Boygenius and producer/songwriter Tay Keith, who was nominated for Best Rap Song
Mama Shelter Los Angeles, 6500 Selma Ave., Los Angeles
Noon- 4 P.M.
jump. global's NO EGO Grammy Day Party
It will be an annual Grammy gathering without the need for invitations. Join the celebration at All Season Brewing, 800 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles.
Noon- 4 P.M.
Special Merit Awards Ceremony and 66th Annual Grammy Nominees Reception
Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W 8th St., Los Angeles
2.30 P.M.
Primary Wave Pre-Grammy Party Celebrating Billboard No. 1s
7-11 P.M.
Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Industry Icons Salute
Honouring Jon Platt
The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills.
7 P.M.
Sunday, February 4- The Final Day
66th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony
Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles
Doors open at 11:30 A.M.., and the Awards Ceremony starts at 12:30 P.M.
66th Annual Grammy Awards Telecast
Hosted by Trevor Noah
Crypto.com Arena, 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles
5-8:30 P.M.
Grammy Celebration!
Featuring Ne-Yo, SuperBlue (Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter), and DJ Ben Bakson
Los Angeles Convention Center, West Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles
8:30 P.M. - 12:30 A.M.
