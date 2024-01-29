Nine-time Grammy winner Joni Mitchell will put up her debut performance at the 66th Grammy Awards which is due to take place on February 4.

Mitchell, 80, is the latest artist to join the list of performers at the 2024 Grammys. Previously announced Grammy performers include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, U2, Luke Combs, Billy Joel, and Bruna Boy.

Joni Mitchell to perform at 2024 Grammys

Joni Mitchell, the recipient of the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2002 is also in the race for Best Folk Album Award. Her album Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) is nominated in the aforementioned category. The legendary singer-songwriter's upcoming Grammy performance marks her first-ever performance at the coveted award ceremony.

Joni Mitchell survived a Brain Aneurysm in 2015

In 2022, Mitchell returned to the Grammys but her appearance back then was a more concentrated one after she struggled with a brain aneurysm in 2015. She won the Best Historical Album Award that year for her album Archives, Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Speaking about her journey with the brain condition to CBS, the singer revealed that she had to teach herself to play the guitar again. “I am learning,” she told CBS Mornings correspondent Anthony Mason in July 2022. “I am looking at videos that are on the net to see where I put my fingers, you know. It's amazing what an aneurysm knocks out. How to get out of chair! You don’t know how to get out of a bed. You have to learn all these things by rote again,” she added.

Over the years, Joni Mitchell has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, out of which she managed to clinch 9, including an Album of the Year Award, which she won in 2008 for her album River: The Joni Letters.

More about Grammy 2024 - Who’s Nominated and Where to Watch the Ceremony

SZA leads Grammy 2024 nominations with nine nods across categories. Victoria Monét trails her with seven nominations. Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo have six nominations each. Songs like Eilish’s What Was I Made For, Taylor’s Anti-Hero, Kill Bill by SZA, Vampire by Rodrigo, and Flowers by Miley Cyrus are all up for both song and record of the year.

Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live on CBS on February 4. It will also live stream on Paramount+.

