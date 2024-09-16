Ebon Moss-Bachrach took home the Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series at the 76th Emmy Awards. This also marks his second consecutive Emmy win in two years.

The actor said in his winning speech, "I'm extremely grateful of this show and the opportunity to work with these kind people; Chris [Storer, creator], you have my undying gratitude. The actor later said, "Thank you to my parents for taking such good care of my cat, and thanks to my sweet daughters, Miri and Sasha."

The actor stars in the now-famous dramedy as Richard 'Richie' Jerimovich, also known by his nickname Cousin. The Girls star took home his first-ever Emmy last year for best-supporting actor in a comedy series.

Moss-Bachrach defeated his co-star Lionel Boyce, who played Marcus on the FX series, as well as Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary, Paul Rudd in Only Murders in the Building, Paul W. Downs from Hacks, and Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live.

With 23 nominations and 20 wins overall, The Bear is the most nominated comedy in history. Along with supporting actors Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, and Liza Colón-Zayas, the show's nominees featured lead actor Jeremy Allen White, lead actress Ayo Edebiri, and two nominations for directing (Storer and Ramy Youssef) and one for writing (Storer and Calo).

Jeremy Allen White, the lead, won best actor in a comedy series for the second consecutive year, while co-star Liza Colón-Zayas became the first Latina to win best supporting actress in a comedy series after his victory.

Following the success of The Bear, Moss-Bachrach was cast in a major starring role as Ben Grimm, also known as The Thing, in the upcoming Marvel Studios film Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Disney film opens in theaters on July 25, 2025, the next summer. The film ultimately brings together Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Fantastic Four universe, which was first created by 20th Century Fox (which had access to a section of the Marvel universe).

