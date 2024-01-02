90 Day: The Single Life Season 4: Where to watch the spin-off online? Streaming details and more

The highly anticipated Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life kicked off on January 1, 2024, bringing more dating adventures and relationship drama to fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. As the spin-off unfolds, viewers are eager to catch every episode, and here's a guide on where to watch the series online.

Platforms to watch 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 airs every Monday at 8 pm on TLC, treating fans to 14 episodes of romantic endeavors and personal journeys. If you missed the premiere, TLC offers reruns throughout the week. Additionally, the series is available on streaming platforms like Fubo, Discovery+, and Max.

A look back at episode 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life

The premiere episode of Season 4, Chantel Gets Her Groove Back, introduces viewers to the world of recently divorced Chantel Jimeno. Eager to embark on a new romantic journey, Chantel heads to Greece with her friends in search of potential matches. The episode sets the stage for exciting developments as Chantel navigates the challenges of post-divorce dating.

The cast of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 includes familiar faces from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, such as Natalie, Debbie, Tim, Tyray, Veronica, and John.

In Chantel Gets Her Groove Back, viewers witness Natalie Mordovtseva's emotional reunion with her mother, who arrives in the U.S. after being stuck in Ukraine during the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Tyray opens up about being catfished for four years but maintains a positive outlook on his future dating life. Debbie, having parted ways with Oussama in 90 Day Fiancé, embarks on her own quest for love in The Single Life.

The episode delves into the personal and romantic lives of the cast, providing updates on their journeys and setting the stage for the upcoming episodes. With Tyray gearing up for his first date in the next episode, fans can expect more twists and turns in the characters' pursuit of love and happiness.

As 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 unfolds with its intriguing mix of romance, drama, and real-life challenges, fans are in for an engaging ride. The spin-off continues to captivate audiences with its unique take on post-breakup dating and the complexities of finding love in the modern world.

