‘Absolutely Gonna Tune In’: Michael Imperioli Roots For THIS Character In White Lotus Season 3; DETAILS

White Lotus is gearing up for the release of a new lot of episodes after gaining heavy views from the audience over the first two seasons of the show. Michael Imperioli, who stepped into the series as Dominic Di Grasso in the second season, confirmed that he will not be returning for the third one. However, the actor said he would be tuning in to watch the show and cheer for Parker Posey.

In conversation with People Magazine, the Sopranos actor revealed that he is quite jealous of the actors who would get to be a part of the critically acclaimed show.

Speaking to the media portal, Imperioli revealed, "I'm absolutely going to tune in.” He added, "I was very jealous that I wasn't in it, of course, because it was just such a magical time doing that show and so much fun and so rich."

The actor also praised the creator of the show, Mike White. Calling White the genius of a talent, Imperioli stated that the new cast for the show experienced a good time on the sets. The Goodfellas star went on to say, "Mike White is just a darling of a human being and a genius of a talent, you know, and it was that was like idyllic, that whole experience. So I hope this cast, I'm sure they did experience the same thing."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, gushing over Posey’s casting in the show, Imperioli shared, "You know, one of my favorite performers is Parker Posey in the new season, who I just think is awesome. It makes sense to have her in the White Lotus. I can see that."

ALSO READ: The Sopranos Cast Tearfully Remembers James Gandolfini As They Celebrate The Show’s 25th Anniversary

As for the cast of White Lotus season 3, the show is expected to have the appearances of Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, and Parker Posey. The new season is expected to bring in a fresh storyline to follow for the upcoming episodes.

The White Lotus has been revolving around the stories of guests who check into the hotel. Every member who checks in has a twisted past, which is unraveled in the show.

According to the synopsis of the series, “Dark secrets and twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort are unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.”

Advertisement

Seasons 1 and 2 of White Lotus are available to stream on HBO.

ALSO READ: The White Lotus Season 3: Which Family Might Return From Seasons 1 & 2? Explored