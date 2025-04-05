L2 Empuraan Box Office Update: Mohanlal's movie aims to cross Rs 250 crore worldwide by the end of the second weekend

The lion Mohanlal roars again! That’s what fans are shouting across theaters as L2: Empuraan continues its unstoppable run at the box office. The sequel to Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is not just performing but dominating. After a thunderous start and an extended first-week worldwide gross of Rs 235 crore, the film is now eyeing the Rs 250 crore milestone by the end of its second weekend.

Advertisement

Here’s how the global box office tally looks so far:

Day Collections Day 1 Rs 67 crore Day 2 Rs 34.5 crore Day 3 Rs 35 crore Day 4 Rs 39 crore Day 5 Rs 26.25 crore Day 6 Rs 17.55 crore Day 7 Rs 9.5 cror Day 8 Rs 6.2 crore Total Rs 235 crore

While off-screen headlines tried to steal the spotlight, especially with controversy surrounding the film's portrayal of the Godhra Riots and how it got re-censored for the same, to ED’s recent raids on Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan, the film stayed rock solid. Viewers were more interested in Mohanlal’s larger-than-life screen presence and action drama than in these controversies. Perhaps that's why L2 Empuraan has dethroned Manjummel Boys from the No.1 spot of the top-grossing Malayalam film ever and took over the reigns.

This isn’t just a Malayalam movie that is doing well. It’s a full-blown pan-India hit, registering numbers in Tamil Nadu, Telugu states, North India, and overseas, more importantly. Mohanlal’s charisma combined with Prithviraj’s ambitious storytelling is clearly working. Buzz is also building for a third installment in the Lucifer saga, L3: The Beginning. And if Empuraan continues like this, it won’t just surpass Lucifer but it might redefine how Malayalam cinema is perceived globally.

Advertisement

While L2: Empuraan is marching towards the ₹250 crore mark, this Friday (April 10th) could throw a curveball. Four new releases are lined up, and each brings something different to the table, making the box office race a lot more interesting. The list includes: Jack in Telugu, featuring Siddu Jonnalgadda and blockbuster 'Baby' fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya under Bommarillu Bhaskar's direction. Then there’s The Good Bad and the Ugly, a gritty action drama with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan. It leans on intense storytelling and strong performances.

Up in Bollywood, Jaat is a drama starring Sunny Deol under Gopichand Malineni's direction, costarring an amazing Bollywood cast including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, and Saiyami Kher. Meanwhile, the Malayalam movie Bazooka, led by Mammootty, comes in as an edgy action thriller with slick visuals. Directed by Deeno Dennis, the film has managed to stir up solid interest, especially among younger viewers.

With this mix hitting theaters, the weekend is going to be anything but slow. Whether Empuraan holds its lead or not, the real drama is about to unfold on screen and in ticket counters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office: Mohanlal starrer scripts history; becomes first ever Malayalam film to bag Rs 100 crore theatrical share globally