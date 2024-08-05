The White Lotus Season 3: Which Family Might Return From Seasons 1 & 2? Explored

The HBO hit series The White Lotus created by Mike White has announced to return for season 3 after two consecutive two successful seasons. Season 1 revolved around introducing new characters, and a stress-inducing vacation to the Hawaii resort. The second season featured a new set of faces along with a few returning favorites with more disastrous situations.

The creator of the show left the last episode of Season 2 with an open ending to get the audience intrigued about the third season. We thought Cameron Sullivan (Theo James) who died, then Ethan Spiller (Will Sharpe) who succumbed to death, then again Cameron - but well, it seems neither of them are dead. Now, a new footage teases Season 3 of The White Lotus. Do you know which family might return from seasons 1 and 2?

If The White Lotus creator doesn’t do any magic, then Tanya McQuoid (played by Jennifer Coolidge) would definitely not be back for the third season after being in the two as she’s dead. Tom Hollander’s Quentin should also not return for another season but Mike has already hinted that he would be answering the whole "Greg and Quentin" fiasco in Season 3.

Harpers or the Spillers’ storyline arc has been clarified in season 2, so they would not return for the next season. The same can be expected for Portia and all three of the DiGrasso men. However, in the new footage, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Sarah Catherine Hook can be seen wearing fashionable clothes. Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan can also be spotted in the clip.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Carrie Coon who is also starring in the third season of The White Lotus talked about what kind of angle Mike will take. She said, "[Mike White]'s really speaking to people who need to be spoken to in a really interesting way. He had a season about money; he had a season about sex. And this is his season about death. So here we are in this Buddhist country."

Apart from the mentioned actors, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood, Sam Nivola, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Shalina Peiris, Scott Glenn, and Walton Goggins have also been added to the cast list. While the plot details of Season 3 have been under wraps, Walton Goggins called it ‘meta’ in an interview with LA Times.

No official release date has been announced, but it might stream in 2025 as mentioned in the promo teaser shared on Max. Watch it here:

Till then, you can stream and enjoy season 1 and season 2 of The White Lotus on HBO and Max. Well, what are your thoughts about Season 3? Let us know.

