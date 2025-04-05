Covert Affairs Star Christopher Gorham Joins CBS Comedy Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage; All You Need to Know
The Covert Affairs star will appear as Mandy’s new boss in the season’s final episodes.
Christopher Gorham is heading back to network TV with a guest role on CBS’s Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. The actor, known for his work on Covert Affairs and The Lincoln Lawyer, will play a character whose arrival stirs up drama just as the season wraps up.
Gorham will portray Scott, Mandy’s (Emily Osment) new boss, whose complicated romantic history with her creates unexpected challenges. He is set to appear in the final two episodes of the season, airing May 14.
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage is the sequel to Young Sheldon and follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy as they juggle young parenthood and early married life in Texas. Created by The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon team Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland, the series has already been renewed for a second season. Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Dougie Baldwin, and Jessie Prez round out the cast.
Behind the scenes, Lorre, Molaro, and Holland executive produce the show through Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.
Beyond his upcoming guest role, Gorham has recently appeared on CBS’s Matlock and Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer. His previous credits include Netflix’s Insatiable, USA Network’s Covert Affairs, and his fan-favorite role as Henry Grubstick on Ugly Betty. Next, he’s set to star in the Korean Disney+ and Hulu drama Tempest alongside John Cho, Alicia Hannah-Kim, and Jacob Bertrand. Gorham is represented by Verve and Thruline Entertainment.
With Christopher Gorham’s arrival, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage promises an exciting close to its debut season, setting the stage for even more drama and heart in its second outing.
