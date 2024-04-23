'Absolutely Right': Dominic West Supported Co-star Ruth Wilson's Criticism Of The Affair

In the world of TV drama, there’s often more going on behind the scenes than what meets the eye. And, Dominic West just proved this right by supporting his former co-star Ruth Wilson.

The pair worked together on The Affair, a drama series that aired from 2014 and was all about love, betrayal, and complicated relationships. Wilson left the show before the final season, and she didn’t hold back when talking about why. Let’s dive further to see what claims of Ruth Wilson, Dominic West is backing.

Ruth Wilson’s claims about the unsetting atmosphere

Wilson, who was absent from the show’s final season in 2020, didn’t hold back when she said she didn’t feel safe at times during filming. She revealed feeling unsafe at times and highlighted a particular issue with the filming of intimate scenes.

Wilson claimed that the cameras consistently focused on her orgasm face, neglecting to show similar shots of her male counterparts. There were even reports that she wanted to leave the show earlier because of these issues and disagreements with the show’s creator.

ALSO READ: Ruth Wilson Didn't 'Feel Safe' On 'The Affair' Sets Before Her Exit; Co-Star Dominic West Speaks Out In Support

Backing Ruth Wilson’s claims

Although initially hesitant to speak about the matter, West finally shared his thoughts, echoing Wilson’s sentiments. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he stated, “We talked a lot about it and I suppose I did experience it. I don’t really like talking about it but…. Yeah, everything Ruth has said is absolutely right.”

Despite any on-screen drama, off-screen, Wilson and West did share a good bond.

ALSO READ: Why is Tom Holland facing backlash for controversial scene in The Crowded Room? Trolls say, 'Not my Spiderman'

The other side of the story

Sarah Treem, the person who made The Affair, has a totally different view. She wrote an open letter to reveal her side of the story as well. In the letter, she defended her approach to filming the intimate scenes. She said, “On a continuous basis through Ruth’s time on the show I tried to protect her and shoot the intimate scenes safely and respectfully.”

The Affair has been no stranger to controversies. Apart from Wilson's departure, there have been claims from other crew members about the show’s demanding nature, especially regarding nudity in certain scenes. Some of these claims pointed fingers on Sarah Treem.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes controversies: Taking a walk down memory lane to look at all the scandals the prestigious awards found itself in

Media buzz about West and Lily James’ relationship

Even with all the serious talk, Dominic West found a way to lighten things up. He laughed on the media buzz about some photos that looked like he was kissing his Pursuit of Love co-star, Lily James.

After the photos came out, West and his Irish wife, Catherine FitzGerald faced the paparazzi outside the home. They kissed and put up a sign saying they were still happily married. “I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was horrible, particularly for her. But we do joke about it sometimes,” he said.

Discussing his roles, West mentioned that despite playing Prince Charles in The Crown, his wife who is from upper-class background believes he’s best suited for working-class roles.

Currently, West is getting ready to star in A View from the Bridge at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 22 May to 3 August.

ALSO READ: Lily James Birthday: 6 times the Pam & Tommy star set hearts racing with her red carpet looks