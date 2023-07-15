Why is Tom Holland facing backlash for controversial scene in The Crowded Room? Trolls say, 'Not my Spiderman'

Tom Holland has been a popular figure ever since he became Spiderman and won over the Internet with his personality. The 27-year-old has been trending on Twitter and the reason is his currently streaming psychological thriller miniseries The Crowded Room. A controversial scene from the Apple TV+ show has caused a massive backlash. Here's what happened.

Why is Tom Holland facing backlash for controversial scene in The Crowded Room?

The Crowded Room stars Holland as Danny Sullivan, a character based on Billy Milligan, a criminal with dissociative identity disorder. A recent scene from the series has caused a major frenzy and sparked controversy online. The British actor can be seen dressed as his character Danny's female alter-ego as he gets involved with another man in an intimate scene.

It came as a shock for netizens and the reactions around the scene range from homophobic messages and hilarious memes to defensive tweets in Holland's favor. Several of the users are calling the actor out for resorting to scandalous roles after portraying Spiderman while others are slamming them for being homophobic and being unable to separate actor from character.

Trolls react to Tom Holland's controversial scene

One user wrote, "Absolutely heinous what they're putting out. There's a movie or TV show idk with Tom Holland, the mfer that tons of Gen Z kids look up to... getting his cheeks clapped. Literally getting F*CKED against a wall by a guy. Fucking satanic switcheroo." Another said, "Come on Tom Holland, you making the rest of us spider dudes look bad [facepalm emoji]." Several others tweeted against Holland saying, "Not my Spiderman."

A third commented, "It's so incredibly sad all these men who make MILLIONS off of the most corrupt and damaging industry in the world all want us to feel sorry for them because they participate in the most damaging industry in the world. For f*ck's sake Tom. Go away. Get a real job. Let us have our stories back." Meanwhile, other users called them out for their blatant homophobia and pointed out how every Spiderman actor has done LGBTQ+ roles.

One user noted, "Watching fragile cishet men have breakdowns over the reason Tom Holland is trending is sweet wine to me. Oh honey, you realize that he's an ACTOR, right? He's not ACTUALLY Spiderman. He can take any roles he wants, yes, including queer ones. Now breathe deeply & touch some grass." Another reminded the trolls that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the other Spiderman actors, have also played gay characters.

While one user said, "No way people are saying 'not my Spider-Man' about Tom Holland because of The Crowded Room. Then who is your Spider-Man because they’ve all played LGBT roles at some point," another felt, "Andrew Garfield has been a huge ally to the lgbt+ community for years, won a Tony for playing a gay man, and kissed multiple men on TV."

They added, "Plus more things…and today he is being used by homophobes against Tom Holland for one scene…please make it stop." The viral scene which features Holland being pinned to a wall for an intimate act might have been called "gross" and "nasty" but several other netizens and Holland fans have spoken up for him. The Crowded Room premiered on June 9, 2023, and will release its finale on July 28. The series also stars Amanda Seyfried.

