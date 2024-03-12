Academy Awards 2024: Anatomy Of A Fall's 'Very Important Pup' Messi Steals The Show At Oscars 2024

Even though the 96th Academy Awards honored the greatest in cinema, everyone's hearts belonged to a little, four-legged scene-stealer. With his elegant bow tie and composure, Messi, the dog star of Anatomy of a Fall, the winner of Best Foreign Language Film, stole the stage at the Dolby Theatre, winning over even the most hardened spectators.

An Unexpected Oscar Darling

There were rumors circulating in the days preceding the ceremony that Messi would not be allowed to attend because of the Academy's purported "no pets" policy. The 7-year-old Jack Russell was seen sitting prim and proper with his human co-stars Noée Abita and Ahmed Hammoud, so those rumors were swiftly dispelled.

A fan said, "He was very quiet and very cute," to The Hollywood Reporter . "Everyone was fawning over him in the aisles."

Messi's lowkey arrival was a sharp contrast to the A-list extravagance all around him, and the dog looked strangely unfazed by the flashing lights and murmuring of the audience. "While social media is abuzz with photos from the ceremony, it is this very important pup that has taken the internet by storm," the Indian Express succinctly put it.

More Than Just A Novelty Act

Despite all of his eye-catching theatrics, Messi's participation in Justine Triet's dreamlike drama was much more than a charming ploy.

"Messi was first spotted at the Berlin Film Festival accompanying his human co-stars...he sat obediently for the post-screening interactions with the media," The Hindu reported. "The pup stole the show at Berlinale as well."

Messi proved to be an experienced star when it came to soaking in the limelight during the Oscar broadcast, as the camera panned across his composed expression.

A Four-Legged Representation of Cinema's Enduring Power

Messi's attendance was a heartfelt reminder that films have the power to transcend language, culture, and even species, during an evening when Hollywood's finest performers celebrated their own successes.

"He characterized the simple human ability of cinematography to tug at the heartstrings of those who may not speak the same lingo as the performers on stage," according to Deadline.

With his mannered Oscar debut and scene-stealing antics during the film's development, Messi has certainly established himself as one of modern cinema's most charming and surprising ambassadors. All we can say as this "very important pup" revels in his newfound fame is, "Good boy, Messi." Well done, boy.

