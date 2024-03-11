Academy Awards 2024: Should John Mulaney Have Hosted The Oscars? The Internet Thinks So

The 96th Academy Awards celebrations were truly the one to remember. From Oppenheimer winning in seven categories to John Cena’s epic entry on stage, there is a lot to talk about. But something else people are also talking about is John Mulaney’s hilarious bit before he presented the Best Sound Award, and a lot of them think the comedian should host the award ceremony next year.

John Mulaney explaining the plot of Field of Dreams was hilarious

Even though he was invited to present the Academy Award for Best Sound to Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn for The Zone of Interest, John Mulaney did what he does best on stage, he made people laugh. And to do that, he chose a bizarre avenue of explaining the nonsensical plot of the 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

Mulaney first began with, “You know for years movies didn’t have sound, and then, they figured it out,” as a perfect intro for the category he was presenting. He also said that people who say that the silent era was the golden era of films are “difficult and insane.” And justified his stance by saying, “Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat’, ‘I’ll have what she’s having’, and ‘He was in the Amazon wi my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.’ “

Right after that, he said, “Or what about that moment in Field of Dreams? When we hear ‘If you build it, he will come,’” and went on to explain the plot of the movie in under one minute. "He mows down corn and there is a field and then he's like, 'I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball.' And the bank is like, 'You wanna pay your mortgage?' And he's like, 'Nah, I'm gonna watch ghosts play baseball.' And then he finds James Earl Jones who wrote The Boat Rocker which I thought was a real book late into my 20s,” Mulaney continued with his hilarious explanation of the film.

“Timothy Busfield pushes little Gaby Hoffman off the bleachers and she falls down and she's unconscious. Then Bush Lancaster is moonlight graham and he comes up and pats her on the back a couple times and he's like, 'Hot dog in the throat.' And then he can't go back in the game because I guess there is a rule in ghost baseball,” he continued to explain the weird details about the plot with great enthusiasm, which made the whole audience break into bouts of laughter.

The Internet fell in love with his unique and funny bit

The Oscars audience was not the only ones Mulaney was able to charm with his wits as a lot of people on the internet thought that his bit was hilarious and he should be the one to host the ceremony next year. X (formerly Twitter) user @/thefilmdrunk posted “John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars,” which a lot of people agreed with. User @/kelechi_ai posted a video of her watching John Mulaney’s bit on tv with the caption “

John Mulaney hosting the Oscars when,” while another user @/hiimbobbi said, “John Mulaney just rocked his Oscars host audition.” Another X user @/ecto_fun added, “yeh the john mulaney field of dreams bit was one of the best i’ve ever seen at the oscars lol,” which a lot of users were in agreement with.

User @/aliarikan posted “This was John Mulaney’s audition, and he passed with flying colours. He should host next year and many years after that,” while @/yosoymichael said, “If John Mulaney isn’t hired to host the Oscars next year, then literally what are we even doing here?” And it seems like thousands of people shared their positive opinion on Mulaney’s comedic bit which stole everyone’s heart. Not only did people find his Field of Dreams explanation hilarious, they also pointed out his witty Madame Web joke at the beginning of his bit.

It seems that the people of the internet are in agreement that John Mulaney is more than qualified enough to pull off the position of the Oscars host next year. But whether the Academy actually invites him to host in 2025 still remains to be seen.

