Academy Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Leads Oscars With 7 Wins; Here's All The Awards They Took Home

It was an overwhelmingly successful night for Oppenheimer at the 2024 Oscars.

The Christopher Nolan directorial that chronicles the life of the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Cillian Murphy in the lead role, clinched 7 awards out of its 13 nominations on Sunday, March 10.

Best Picture

To no one’s surprise, Oppenheimer won the Best Picture award by beating other contending films including The Holdovers, American Fiction, The Zone of Interest, Barbie, Poor Things, Past Lives, Anatomy of a Fall, Maestro, and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Accepting the last statuette for the night, Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas said, “I think any of us who make movies know that you kind of dream of this moment. You know you do right? I could deny it, but I have been dreaming about this moment for so long.”

Best Director

A much-deserved and long-overdue debut Oscar win for Christopher Nolan came tonight when the visionary British filmmaker was awarded the Best Director Oscar award for Oppenheimer.

In his acceptance speech for the accolade, Nolan thanked the incredible cast and crew of Oppenheimer, as well as the producer of the film and the producer of all his children, Emma Thomas.

Before his win tonight, the auteur director had received Oscar nominations for his films such as Memento, Dunkirk, and Inception, but he had failed to win any.

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, who played the titular character in Oppenheimer, triumphed over Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) to become the first-ever Irish-born actor to win the Best Actor Oscar accolade.

In the acceptance speech of his debut Oscar win, Murphy thanked Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, saying, “I owe you more than I can say.”

Chris Nolan and Cillian Murphy have been long-time collaborators, having worked together on several projects including Inception, Dunkirk, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Batman Begin, and lastly, Oppenheimer.

Best Supporting Actor

Two-time Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr. finally became an Oscar winner on Sunday, when he was named the 2024 Oscar winner in the Best Supporting Actor category which also featured Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things), Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon), Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) and Ryan Gosling (Barbie).

Accepting the gold man of his own, RDJ thanked his wife Susan Downey, who found him “as a snarling rescue pet” and loved him back to life.

Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, the antagonist, in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, the 39-year-old Swedish composer, won Oppenheimer another Oscar award.

Göransson who collaborated with his violinist wife Serena Göransson to craft more than three hours long music for the film said in his thank you speech, “Christopher Nolan, it was your idea to use a violin in the score, and it allowed me to work and collaborate with my wonderful wife and acclaimed violinist Serena Göransson. We were recording at night and we were rushing home to put our kids, Apollo and Romeo, down to bed, and the result of that was amazing and it set a really nice tone for the film.”

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema won Oppenheimer an Academy Award for Best Cinematography.

Talking about the movie, the Swedish-Dutch DP said, “It was constantly close-ups, close-ups, close-ups, talking, talking, talking. The challenge was, ‘How the hell do we make this interesting.’”

Besides Oppenheimer, the cinematographer had previously collaborated with Nolan for Interstellar, Tenet, and Dunkirk.

Best Editing

Jennifer Lame bagged Oppenheimer an Oscar Award in the Best Editing category by beating fellow nominees including Laurent Sénéchal (Anatomy of a Fall), Kevin Tent (The Holdovers), Thelma Schoonmaker (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Yorgos Mavropsaridis (Poor Things).

Speaking to the reporters after her Oscar win, Jennifer Lame admitted that she was concerned the film would be boring when she read the script.