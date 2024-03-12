Academy Awards 2024: Bradley Cooper Earns A Unique Oscar Record To His Name; Find Out

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, the Oscars are the ultimate prize. But for Bradley Cooper, the journey has been filled with near-misses. At the 96th Academy Awards, Cooper’s quest for Oscar gold faced another setback. Come, let’s dive into Bradley Cooper’s special journey at The Oscars and the unique record he now holds.

Bradley Cooper’s 0-12 Oscars journey

At the Oscars, everyone hopes for the coveted golden statuette, but for Bradley Cooper, it’s been a journey marked by near-misses. With 12 nominations under his belt, Cooper stands as one of the most nominated individuals without a win in Oscar history. The 59-year-old Bradley Cooper was nominated for three big awards at the 96th Academy Awards. He hoped to win for writing, producing, and acting. Despite his remarkable talent and versatility, the actor-director has yet to clinch the trophy, leaving fans and critics pondering his Oscar curse.

A streak of near-misses

But don’t count him out! Despite not winning, Cooper is still one of the most noticed stars at the Oscars. Since 2013, he’s been nominated for seven different movies in five different categories. That’s quite a lot of recognition.

Advertisement

Cooper’s latest project, Maestro, a biological drama depicting the life of Leonard Bernstein, garnered significant buzz leading up to the Oscars. Nominated in three categories, Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Original Screenplay, hopes were high for Cooper to break his streak. However, the night ended disappointed as Cooper failed to secure a win in any of the nominated categories.

ALSO READ: The Hangover Star Bradley Cooper Gets Emotional About Daughter Lea; Reveals He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Be Alive Without Her

Bradley Cooper’s journey at the Oscars started about 11 years ago with his first nomination for Best Actor in Silver Linings Playbook. Since then, he’s been nominated four more times for lead roles like American Sniper, A Star Is Born, and Maestro. The Academy also noticed his supporting role in American Hustle in 2014.

As a producer, Cooper has been nominated for five Best Picture awards. Some of these nominations are for movies he acted in, like American Sniper, A Star Is Born, Nightmare Alley, and Maestro. One of his nominations for Joker in 2019, was for a movie he did not star in.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Wins Big At The Oscars, Bags Best Picture

A shared experience

With 12 nominations and zero wins, Cooper joins the ranks of esteemed artists who have experienced the highs and lows of awards season without tasting victory. Other talented individuals, like sound designer Greg P. Russell, who has been nominated a whopping 16 times for his work on movies like Skyfall and Black Rain. Diane Warren, a famous songwriter with 15 nominations, also hasn’t won any Oscar awards, though she did receive an Honorary Award in 2022. Another example is the legendary actress Glenn Close, who has 8 nominations but no wins. So Cooper’s not alone in the no-win club.

In Hollywood, the road to success is often paved with setbacks. But it’s how artists like Cooper persevere that truly defines their legacy. As Bradley Cooper’s journey in Hollywood continues, there’s no doubt that more opportunities for recognition lie ahead. With upcoming projects like Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of Bullitt and his own directorial venture Is This Ting On? Cooper’s talent is sure to shine brightly once again.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: All The Performances At This Year's Oscars; From Billie Eilish To Ryan Gosling