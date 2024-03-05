Academy Of Country Music Awards Return To Texas; Date And More Details Explored

Academy of Country Music Awards are set to return to Texas to hand out the trophies to the best country musicians. The ceremony will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday, May 16, 2024. The award show will also be live-streamed on Amazon Prime, allowing viewers worldwide to watch.

The nominations, hosts, performances, and timing of the show to commence are not out yet, but the pre-sale of the tickets will begin on March 8.

What Did The ACM CEO Say About The Venue?

ACM CEO Damon Whiteside expressed his opinions about the location in a statement. The statement read, “Frisco, Texas, and The Star District proved to be the perfect new home for the evolution of this Emmy-nominated ‘Party,’ bringing music’s biggest global superstars to the passionate and loyal Texas Country Music fans!”

It further said, “We’re thrilled to bring ACM Awards week to life again at the home of America’s team, the Dallas Cowboys, along with our best-in-class partners at Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Dick Clark Productions and our Executive Producer, Raj Kapoor, to make this year’s show even bigger and better. Fans will certainly want to be there in person to experience all the incredible moments we have in store, and we can’t wait to see everyone in Texas!”

The statement further states, “The stars of country music shine very brightly here in Texas, and we’re honored to be the home of this amazing celebration once again. We can’t wait to host all of the great artists and fans at Country Music’s Party of the Year!”

Last Year’s Academy Of Country Music Awards

The ACM Awards of 2023 were a gala night for musicians, with 18 performances by 25 artists. Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks served as the show’s hosts. Chris Stapleton and HARDY were among the big winners, while Lainey Wilson won two awards, including the Female Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year. The 2-hour long ceremony was streamed live on Amazon Prime.

This year, the ceremony will pay a heartfelt tribute to Toby Keith, who passed away on February 5th, 2024. The viewers must wait a few days for further details on the nominations, performances, and hosting.

