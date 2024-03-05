Harry Styles 'Looking At Rings' For Girlfriend Taylor Russell? Here's What Sources Had To Say

The Watermelon Sugar High singer has been all in love! Bones and All actress Taylor Russell and One Direction alum Harry Styles have been speculated to be dating since the last eight months. The two were first spotted in June 2023, when they were allegedly strolling holding hands. Since then, the two have been seen around each other at various important events as a mark of support but none of them have revealed their relationship publicly. An insider source, however, has spoken to an outlet and expressed how 30-year-old Styles might be tying the knot soon. As he plans to take things forward, has the Olivia singer picked out a ring? Find out.

Is Harry Styles checking out rings for Taylor Russell?

In an interview with Life & Style on March 1, 2024; an insider source revealed how Styles is completely into Taylor Russell and believes she is the girl he always wanted. He finds her humble despite all the success she has gained through the years. The source also added, “He’s even looking at rings.” This insider also went on to say how, “He really is devoted to her, so much that he’s ready to take this to the next level.” The source sees how the two are inseparable and love spending all their time together. The source shared, “They’re together every minute of their spare time.” The insider also tells us how apart from being down-to-earth, the Waves actress is “unassuming” and “independent” that keeps Styles “more interested”. The source also explained how Styles had a mindset of having “one foot out of his relationships.” However with Russell, it's about starting a family as the As It Was singer hits 30. To corroborate the same, the source adds, “Getting married is on his mind a lot these days, and Taylor’s everything he could want in a partner.”

Are Harry Styles and Taylor Russell publicly together?

No. The two have been spotted together but have never accepted their relationship publicly. In June 2023, a TikTok user- @ellahodgkinson shared photos of the two on a casual date in London. The pair was photographed in September 2023, when they were on a vacation in the UK. But no public acceptance has happened as of now.

