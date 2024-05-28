Act Your Age Season 2 Eyes Sequel Renewal After Digital Success; Makers Say THIS

The Bounce TV comedy show Act Your Age, which revolves around three women Angela, Keisha, and Bernadette has found immense success after its migration to Netflix US. Within just a few days of being introduced on Netflix on May 22, the show has made it to the top 10 list along with the likes of Bridgerton and Baby Reindeer.

Even though the show is not available on Netflix in other regions, the popularity of the show has risen substantially since its introduction to Netflix. The showrunner and creator Alyson Fouse and one of the writers Myles Warden answered a few questions by What’s On Netflix about the show’s Netflix debut and a possible sequel.

What did Fouse and Warden say about Act Your Age season 2?

When asked about whether the show will come back with a season two amid this newfound success after being canceled last year, Fouse commented that the show being canceled did not make sense to her. "We'd over-performed for Bounce, bringing them the highest ratings they'd ever had. We'd even scored as the third most-watched new sitcom of the season behind Night Court and Lopez. So, I was quite surprised, but looking back now and knowing that Bounce may be sold, this is probably the best outcome we could have hoped for because Netflix gives us a much bigger audience," she continued.

After that, she said that all the people involved with the making of the show would love it if it did come back and joked that it’s up to the TV gods now. She also added that there have been no talks about it recently but there were some inquiries about the show after it got canceled, so there are no concrete plans.

Warden also supported Fouse and said that the cancellation of the show did not make sense to him either, but everyone involved in the show will be ecstatic to work together if the show does come back. According to him, the work group chat is still as active as ever even though the work has slowed. Warden said that he would love to jump back into the show and make the audience laugh while telling impactful stories. “If Netflix or anyone else wants to make this possible, I’m sure we’d put the band back together and gladly hit that stage,” he said.

Act Your Age: Netflix success could mean a possible return

Both Fouse and Warden were very excited about Act Your Age’s Netflix debut and its immense success following the release. Both of them said that the main reason behind the success is the show’s cast, especially, the three main actors Yvette Nicole Brown (Angela), Tisha Campbell (Keisha), and Kym Whitley (Bernadette). The show tells a story about these three women and their lives. Fouse also commented that since the three of them have been friends for over 30 years in real life, the chemistry between the actors was instantly amazing.

Fouse also mentioned that a lot of people have reached out after the show came out on Netflix, especially the Mayor of LA, Karen Bass. They are also getting a lot of fan response on social media and it has been overwhelming. Since the show has garnered so many positive reviews, we hope to see it renewed for season 2 sometime in the future.

