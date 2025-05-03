Did Beyoncé Get Hit By Robots On Stage During Her Cowboy Carter World Tour? Find Out As Fans Post Videos Online

Beyoncé was almost hit by a pair of robotic arms on stage. The latest and frightening report comes from the Cowboy Carter World Tour of the highly acclaimed singer. For those who do not know, the artist, who has given us hits such as Halo, Beautiful Liar, and more, was a victim of what fans are calling a “robot malfunction.”

Advertisement

The moment in question occurred on stage when a suspected technical oversight nearly put the artist in the path of a pair of moving robotic arms. This incident eventually led to a viral stream of jokes online.

It happened while Beyoncé was performing the hit Alien Superstar, when the music suddenly cut out and the artist appeared momentarily disoriented. Although she swiftly exited the stage, fans, initially confused by this move, soon realized that Beyoncé had come dangerously close to the robotic arms, which were part of the on-stage visual effects.

According to reports, the mishap was due to crew members forgetting to mark the spot where Beyoncé was supposed to stand. This mistake put the artist at potential risk of being struck by the swinging mechanical equipment.

ALSO READ: Tina Knowles Clears Up Beyonce's Pregnancy Rumors and More in Bombshell Memoir

However, the show soon resumed, with Beyoncé returning to the stage in a new outfit.

That didn’t stop fans of the Crazy in Love artist from taking to social media. Many uploaded slowed-down videos of the incident, joking that it was Beyoncé herself who had experienced a “robot malfunction.”

Advertisement

Despite the momentary scare during the performance, it’s important to note that subsequent shows were not affected. The Cowboy Carter World Tour continued smoothly, with Beyoncé showcasing her artistic charisma more professionally than ever.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé's Team Brushes Off Poor Ticket Sales Rumors, Says Show Was Sold Out Despite Apparent Empty Seats