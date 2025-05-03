Elkie hospitalized: Former CLC member faces near-death experience after gas leak triggers carbon monoxide poisoning

Former CLC member Elkie recently endured a life-threatening health scare after being exposed to carbon monoxide (CO). On May 2, 2025, she revealed through Instagram that she had suddenly collapsed at home following symptoms that began with a severe headache. As Elkie attempted to take medicine, she lost consciousness and fell, hitting multiple objects in the process.

Emergency services rushed her to the hospital, where doctors confirmed she was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning—a result of a gas leak.

Because carbon monoxide is invisible, odorless, and silent, Elkie had no idea her environment had become dangerous. She assumed her fatigue and drowsiness were simply from overwork and never suspected toxic exposure.

As per medical tests, her blood contained a dangerously high level of carboxyhemoglobin at 20 percent, far beyond the safe range. She received urgent treatment with hyperbaric oxygen therapy and has since stabilized.

What started as an ordinary morning quickly turned into a medical emergency, and Elkie is now using the experience to raise awareness about the silent threat that nearly cost her her life.

Elkie shared a couple of images on social media and shared the whole incident. She quoted, "Hello. This may be a bit long, but I hope you'll read it to the end. Yesterday morning, I woke up with a severe headache and dizziness. After I went to the bathroom, I was about to take my medication. My vision went white just like that. I bumped into things and then collapsed."

"It was only after getting into the ambulance and being examined at the hospital that I realized I had carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause is suspected to be a gas leak. There was no smell, smoke, or sound at all. I only felt tired, drowsy, and had a headache recently," she shared.

Ellkie continued, "This time it's really amazing. I’m so blessed and grateful. She ended her message with, "Peace is not taken for granted. Please protect yourself. Remind the people around me too.

Elkie’s terrifying experience served as a wake-up call. She emphasized the hidden risks of CO and urged others to take necessary steps to avert any future danger.

