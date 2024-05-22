Bridgerton Season 3 Earns Biggest Netflix Opening Weekend In Series' History; Achieves Over 45 Million Views

The third season of Bridgerton has become the most-watched season premiere in the show's history, with more than 45.1 million viewers in its first weekend as per Variety. The success solidifies the Regency-era drama's popularity and shows its ongoing appeal to audiences worldwide.

Record-breaking debut

The third season of Bridgerton set a new record for the series, with 45.1 million viewers in its first weekend on Netflix. This staggering figure outperforms the second season's debut by a large margin. Season 2 had 193 million minutes watched across eight episodes, which equates to 22.7 million views when divided by the 8.5-hour runtime. Season 3 debut viewership more than doubles this figure, indicating a significant increase in audience engagement.

Even thoughSeason 3's debut numbers were calculated over four days rather than three days like Season 2, the increase in viewership remains impressive. The third season, which only had four episodes and lasted three hours and forty minutes, nearly matched the previous season's total viewing hours. Season 3 had 165.2 million hours viewed in four days, which is close to Season 2's 193 million in three days. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Bridgerton’s rising popularity

Season 3's success can be attributed to viewers' continued interest in the show's captivating storylines and beloved characters. Nicola Coughlan stars as Penelope Featherington, and Luke Newton returns as Colin Bridgerton, heightening the season's allure. With four more episodes set to premiere on July 13, the season is expected to remain atop Netflix's Top 10 list for several weeks.

Season 3's strong debut numbers suggest that it could become one of Netflix's most popular English-language series. The platform ranks its top series based on viewership in the first 91 days. Season 2 of Bridgerton is currently ranked ninth with 93.8 million views, while Season 1 ranks fourth with 113.3 million views, benefiting from a longer viewing period despite a smaller initial debut than Season 2.

Advertisement

Boost for previous seasons

The success of Season 3 has also had a positive impact on previous seasons of Bridgerton. During the May 13-18 period, Season 1 rebounded to No. 4 with 4.5 million views, while Season 2 climbed to No. 8 with 3.3 million views. This renewed interest entices both new and returning viewers to revisit previous episodes.

Competitors on Netflix

Along with Bridgerton other Netflix titles did well during the same period. Mother of the Bride was the second most-watched title, with 25.4 million viewers in its first full week. Madame Web was the No. 2 movie, with 10.8 million views in its first five days on the platform following its February theatrical release.

In the English-language TV category, Ashley Madison: Sex, Lives & Scandal debuted at No. 2 with 9.5 million views in the first five days. In its sixth week, Baby Reindeer attracted 7.4 million viewers. Comedy specials were also successful, with Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor debuting at No. 5 with 4.1 million views. The Roast of Tom Brady ranked seventh on the chart in its third week, with 3.4 million views.

ALSO READ: Which Comic Book Haunted Director Denis Villeneuve But Also Inspired Dune: Part Two Technology? Find Out