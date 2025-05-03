BTS’ 'Jungkook crumbs': Fans delighted by singer’s restaurant visit and autograph signing during military vacation

BTS fans are abuzz with excitement over a new update on Jungkook, who has been enjoying his military break by visiting restaurants and savoring good food. The news has thrilled fans, reassuring them of his well-being amidst the rigors of military life. Enlisted in December 2023, the artist just over a month before returning to civilian life. With the discharge date nearing, fans are growing increasingly eager for any update regarding what he might have been up to during the last few weeks of training.

During Jungkook's military service break, he usually visited a Korean barbecue restaurant called Youngcheon Cinema, where he allegedly ordered beef ribs (Anchangsal) multiple times. The news was shared on the restaurant's Instagram page, @0_1000_movie, through a photo drop of the dish and also an autograph, which Jungkook left in the eatery. Fans even spotted little hearts beside the signature. Through the post, the restaurant expressed gratitude for the BTS maknae's frequent visits during his break.

They also shared a heartfelt note in the caption, wishing him good health after his discharge. They wittily used a line from the K-pop star's song Seven to hint at his visits on any free day of the week. They further wrote, "Thank you for visiting us every vacation. We hope you stay healthy after your discharge. We will always support your activities after your discharge." Fans were thrilled to receive this update, given the scarcity of news about Jungkook's activities during his military service

Calling it "Jungkook crumbs," they expressed how much they miss him and anticipate his return. Some even jokingly stated, "new future plan—opening a restaurant in Korea!", as it might give them a chance to meet their beloved idols one day. Jungkook is set to be discharged from the military on June 11, along with fellow teammate Jimin. Meanwhile, rumors have been circulating about Jungkook's potential solo projects, including a possible solo tour. Despite the military service, Jungkook's album Golden continued to achieve milestones, and fans are eagerly waiting to know what's next for him.

