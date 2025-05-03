Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan along with daughter Suhana, sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor arrive to support Nirmal Kapoor’s grieving family

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, with her daughter Suhana Khan, were spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer their condolences after the demise of his mother, Nirmal Kapoor. Joining them were sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who were seen in simple clothes, reflecting the solemn mood of the moment. The presence of these close friends of the Kapoor family served as a mark of respect and emotional support during this tough time.

WATCH:

The Kapoor family gathered on May 3 for the funeral of their beloved matriarch, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 90. Held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, the last rites ceremony was attended by several members of the extended Kapoor clan, including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harsh Vardhan Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. Janhvi Kapoor was also seen at the ceremony, visibly emotional, as she stood by her grandmother’s side for the final time. Accompanying her was Shikhar Pahariya, who attended despite a visible hand injury.

Nirmal Kapoor had been unwell for some time and had been admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on several occasions due to age-related complications. She breathed her last on May 2 around 5:25 pm, as confirmed by Dr Santosh Shetty, CEO and Executive Director of the hospital. She was the wife of veteran Bollywood producer Surinder Kapoor and leaves behind her four children—Boney, Anil, Sanjay, and Reena Marwah—and several grandchildren, many of whom are prominent figures in the Hindi film industry.

Following the funeral, the Kapoor family announced that a prayer meet for Nirmal Kapoor will be held on May 5, 2025, at JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai, between 5 and 6 PM. The information was shared by Boney Kapoor through a heartfelt post on his social media account.

Nirmal Kapoor’s loss has deeply impacted Bollywood’s close-knit community, and the outpouring of support from friends and family has been a testament to her legacy and the mark she left behind.

