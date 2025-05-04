South Newsmakers of the Week: Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas’ Spirit to NTRNeel release date

The South cinema industry has quite some buzz this week, with several updates making waves. As we close in on the weekend, here are a few highlights that stood out the most among audiences aside from HIT 3 and Retro's release.

South Newsmakers of the Week

1. Deepika Padukone joins Prabhas starrer Spirit

Advertisement

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, is set to begin its production soon, and now we have a casting update. According to a source close to development, we at Pinkvilla had learned that the film would feature Deepika Padukone in the co-lead role.

The actress has emphasized that she has loved the female character written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is excited for the upcoming movie. Interestingly, this would mark the actress’s second collaboration with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD.

2. SSMB29: Mahesh Babu’s new look surfaces on internet

Mahesh Babu is currently involved in the SSMB29 shoot with director SS Rajamouli. In a recent series of pictures that surfaced on the internet, the superstar was seen in a curly-haired look and bulked-up physique.

The upcoming flick, which is touted to be a never-before-seen venture in Indian cinema, will feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran also playing a key role.

Advertisement

The movie, which is said to be a global jungle-adventure flick would was initially slated to release in two parts but was later said to only have one film, releasing in 2027.

See the picture here:

3. NTRNeel to release on June 25, 2026, with a special glimpse soon

NTRNEEL, aka Dragon, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, is slated to release on June 25, 2026. The film directed by Prashanth Neel is touted to be an epic action venture.

While the official title is yet to be revealed, the makers have confirmed that the movie’s glimpse will be unveiled on the actor’s birthday, i.e., May 20, 2025.

ALSO READ: HIT 3 Ending Explained: How Nani starrer violent action thriller ended with a surprise cameo appearance