Alec Baldwin Waives Appearance For Recently Re-Filed Manslaughter Charges; File A Non Guilty Plea

Alec Baldwin entered a not guilty plea to the manslaughter accusation brought against him in connection with the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" in October 2021 on January 31, 2024, forfeiting his opportunity to appear in person for his arraignment. Here are the most recent specifics of Baldwin's plea and the case's future developments.

Baldwin's attorneys filed paperwork permitting their client to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf and forgo his first planned court appearance for the misdemeanor allegation, according to court documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. According to TMZ , Baldwin entered a not guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter and signed a waiver of arraignment. He could spend up to six months in jail and pay a $500 fine if found guilty.

Filing of Manslaughter Charge

First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies of New Mexico announced in October 2023 that Baldwin would be charged for his involvement in the shooting death of Hutchins on the "Rust" set. Baldwin was mentioned in a criminal information pertaining to his handling of the prop gun that claimed the life of the cinematographer. This was after a protracted investigation and more than a year after the occurrence.

Advertisement

Baldwin stated he didn't feel bad about Hutchins' passing in an interview with ABC News last year because he thought he was handling the prop gun according to the assistant director and armorer's directions. Nonetheless, investigators discovered that "obvious negligence" occurred on the movie set, resulting in the accidental shooting. According to the criminal complaint, Baldwin fired the gun carelessly without first making sure it was secure, killing Hutchins.

Reaction to Plea

Reactions to Baldwin's not guilty plea submission from those affected by the Rust shooting tragedy were divided. The family lawyer for Hutchins stated that while they were "satisfied" that charges were filed, the case is still "active" until guilt is established via trial. Baldwin's lawyer, meanwhile, declared, "We are confident that he will be fully exonerated" and referred to the accusation as a "misguided" attempt to turn a tragic event into a crime.

ALSO READ: What Is Alec Baldwin's Current Net Worth In 2024? Find Out As He Faces New Charges For 2021 On-Set Shooting

Hutchins' family and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell have launched civil cases against Baldwin and other producers in addition to the criminal case, claiming carelessness and wrongful death. In addition, Baldwin has lodged a cross-complaint against two producers, her tutor Kenneth Barna, and the movie's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Due to the intricacy of the case and the number of parties involved, legal experts predict that the criminal and civil lawsuits could take more than a year to settle.

What's Next in the Case

Following Baldwin's entry of a not guilty plea, a pre-trial conference will probably be planned over the upcoming weeks. While the defense tries to find flaws in the accusations, prosecutors will keep assembling their case by examining the evidence and the testimony of the witnesses. A jury would then determine Baldwin's liability for Hutchins' death if the matter went to trial. Reports state that a plea agreement may also be reached to avoid a drawn-out trial.



Matthew, the widower of Hutchins, expressed his optimism that the criminal justice system will contribute to bringing "some semblance of justice or accountability" in an interview with ABC News after the charges were filed. To prevent such deaths, he also wants industrial safety regulations to be strengthened. Baldwin has not made many public appearances since the shooting, but if the matter goes to trial, he will probably have to appear in court. The way it plays out in the end might have a significant impact on Hollywood production techniques.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin To Face Trial for Rust Shooting In February; Requests Speedy Resolution Amid Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

Alec Baldwin's not guilty plea and the filing of manslaughter charges against him are the most recent move in the ongoing fallout from the deadly shooting on the "Rust" set. All eyes will be on New Mexico courts as the criminal and civil proceedings go, to watch how responsibility is assigned for the tragedy that claimed Halyna Hutchins' life and rocked the entertainment business.

ALSO READ: Why Is Alec Baldwin Being Charged For Man Slaughter? Actor-Comedian To Appear In Court