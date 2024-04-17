What Does Rust Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's Maximum Sentence Over Halyna Hutchins' Death Mean For Alec Baldwin? Expert Weighs In

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Alec Baldwin, who faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, will undergo court trials in July. While the actor claimed that he did not pull the trigger on the sets, killing the choreographer, Haylna Hutchins, the legal expert, Emily D. Baker, claimed that Baldwin needs to be alert for his trials.

The Rust armorer on the sets, Hannah Gutirrez Reed, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison. The expert shared that this is a wake-up call for the actor, as "the court is taking these cases very seriously."

What Was The 2021 Fatal Shooting Accident?

In 2021, Alec Baldwin was present on the sets of Rust, where he was handed over a gun for a scene. According to the reports, the armorer accidentally put a loaded gun in the actor's hands, and Baldwin, who denies pulling the trigger, is responsible for one of the choreographer's deaths. The director, Joel Souza, was also shot in the arm and sustained injuries. However, he was well, and he also shot the remaining movie with Baldwin.

Baker asserted, "I imagine Baldwin and his legal team are going to have serious discussions about what it means if he is convicted," despite not being the legal representative for any of the accused in this case. The expert also expressed her shock at Gutirrez's sentence, saying that the records showed no prior convictions.

The legal expert said, "And not only did she get 18 months, but she got 18 months as a serious and violent felony, which means she will have to serve 85% of that time."

Alec Baldwin Claimed Prosecutorial Manhandling

In the ongoing case of involuntary manslaughter, Balwin’s lawyers claimed prosecutorial manslaughter and released a statement over the issue. The lawyers stated, “Enough is enough. This is an abuse of the system and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights have been trampled to the extreme. The court should dismiss the indictment.”

They further added that the prosecutors “publically dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties, without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years.“

Alec Baldwin will face the trial on July 10 in Mexico.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

