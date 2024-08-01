All Actors Mavels Has Recasted in its Cinematic Universe Before Robert Downey Jr

Disclaimer: The below article contains major spoilers for the latest film Deadpool & Wolverine. Read at your own risk.

In one of Marvel’s most unexpected twists, Robert Downey Jr., best known globally as MCU superhero Iron Man aka Tony Stark has been recast as the iconic and infamous villain Doctor Doom. However, he is not the first actor to be recast in multiple characters by the Studio.

In the latest San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel made the surprising announcement unveiling the character in his dramatic attire and ambitious plans. Take a look if you can point out the actors and characters Marvel has recast over the years.

Chris Evans

While Chris Evans is best known for his performance as the beloved Captain America aka Steve Rogers in all Avengers movies from Captain America: The First Avenger to Avengers: Endgame, he was originally cast as a Fantastic Four member. He plays the role of Johnny Storm aka Human Torch in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel.

In one of the biggest cameos, he appeared as Johnny in the latest Deadpool & Wolverine after a 17-year hiatus. “Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he'll always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote on Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds

Best known as the Merc with a Mouth aka Deadpool aka Wade Wilson in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) and all three Deadpool movies, Ryan Reynolds also plays Hannibal King in Marvel’s Blade: Trinity (2004). He has also lent his voice to Cain Marko aka Juggernaut.

Advertisement

Michelle Yeoh

Considering her long-standing career in action films, she was initially cast as Aleta Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017). Later, in 2021, she was recast as Ying Nan in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and became one of the biggest highlights of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin plays one of Marvel’s most infamous villains Thanos in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchise. Apart from this, Brolin also played the role of Nathan Summers aka Cable in Deadpool 2.

Gemma Chan

On the one hand, Gemma Chan plays the role of a menacing and agile Kree warrior named Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel (2019) and on the other hand, she plays the nuanced and delicate Sersi in Eternals (2021).

Patton Oswalt

While most of the actors have stuck to two roles, Patton Oswalt has played over five roles in the MCU. You can see him portraying identical brothers Eric, Billy, Sam, Thurston, and Ernest Koenig on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He also lent his voice to Pip the Troll in Eternals (2021) and played Hedges in Blade: Trinity (2004).

Advertisement

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn, who plays Joan in The Punisher, portrays Raven Darkholme aka Mystique in Marvel X-Men franchise movies like X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men: First Class.

Michael B. Jordan

Ten years after Evans played Johnny in Fantastic Four, Michael B. Jordan was cast for the role in the 2015 movie of the same name. Apart from this, he also played Erik Killmonger in Black Panther.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

While Aaron Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff aka Quicksilver in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron, he is now set to play Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven the Hunter in Sony's upcoming production of Kraven the Hunter.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go on an Official Visit to Colombia? Find Out