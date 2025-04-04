Days of Our Lives April 3 Episode Recap: EJ DiMera Shot in Shocking Twist as Ava Flees Salem

Hostilities came to a head in Salem on Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives when EJ DiMera got shot in a dramatic turn of events. In the April 3rd episode, it seems almost everyone in Salem is driven by a motive and is armed.

The show starts with EJ alone at the DiMera compound, showing how he's become universally despised. He enumerated potential enemies—Rafe, Gabi, Kristen, Ava, Chanel, and even Johnny—before he raised a glass in a single toast to Stefano. To his ignorance, danger loomed.

Johnny got a gun from under the counter at the Brady Pub as Kate got some bad news about Rex being in a hit-and-run. She thinks EJ might have orchestrated the accident. Armed and angry, Kate confronted Roman, stressing that she would not allow EJ to do anything to her family. Kate says, "If EJ was behind this, he will regret it, Roman."

Outside the mansion, Ava secretly peered into her bag, producing a gun. As EJ went on with his foreboding monologue, he abruptly wheeled around towards someone off-screen. "What are you doing here?" he demanded—before a gunshot interrupted him. EJ fell to the ground, bleeding and out cold.

Chad found his injured brother and summoned 911. While paramedics took EJ to the hospital, Chad was left shaken, remembering the last time he had ever seen this much blood—the night Abigail perished.

Word of EJ's shooting spread rapidly. JJ heard about it at the police station and started calling people, including Gabi. Kayla heard Chad's somber report at the hospital, and Kate had suspicions of foul play against her family based on EJ's threats.

Around the same time, Ava made a rapid and suspicious departure from Salem, turning over room keys and hiding a gun before she vanished.

Meanwhile, Chanel was concerned about Johnny's whereabouts. When he finally showed up at home, he was aloof—and strangely subdued upon hearing his father had been shot.

With motives mounting and no lack of suspects, Salem is shaken by the attempt on EJ's life. Days of Our Lives streams on Peacock.

