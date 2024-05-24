'My Whole Life Made Sense': Josh Brolin Opens Up About Directing Outer Range Episode; Shares Thoughts On Difficult Actors

Josh Brolin, 56, is one of the most versatile actors. The actor has impressed us with multiple performances since the start of his career. His relevancy as an actor has soared high due to his projects such as Marvel films and the Dune film series.

The actor expanded his career trajectory as he stepped into a new role of being a director. Brolin directed an episode of the hit Outer Range series. Check out his thoughts on directing difficult actors.

Josh Brolin on directing difficult actors

Brolin spoke to Esquire about his directorial venture for the Outer Range and also about his experience working with actors behind the camera.

The Sicario actor expressed that it's harder to work with difficult actors. He added, “Especially people who won’t come to the set and that kind of sh**.”

The actor continued that he gets it if there is a good reason but, “you’re just an irritated actor because you’re so creative or sensitive, I just don’t buy it.”

During his interview with the publication, the actor revealed that it was his skill set and experience that other people have seen over time, which brought him the chance to make his directorial debut in television by directing episode six of the series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Josh Brolin expands on his directorial venture

During his interview, the veteran actor reflected on the time he met Charles Murray, who is the showrunner of The Outer Range. The actor revealed that he and Murray got on right after they first met. Murray said, “‘You’re directing six.” And Brolin agreed.

Advertisement

The actor further reflected that Murray expressed to him that he has seen the work Brolin has done and also he has spent enough time with the actor.

The No Country For Old Men actor confessed to learning a lot about himself and his interests while working behind the camera.

The 56-year-old actor referencing directing said, “I loved it, man. I love the design of it. I love the architecture of it. I love the celebration of it.” He added, “There were a lot of interests that I’ve had through the decades that I never really understood. When I directed, I was able to funnel it all into one place without trying to force it. My whole life made sense.”

The veteran actor revealed that he won't be giving up acting just to be a director, but it does utilize more of his sensibilities as a person. The actor expressed being of a naturally communal personality, experimenting excites him. The actor said, “To imprison that with just me feels really limiting. But I may just be a mediocre actor.”

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kelly Rowland Weighs In On Her Viral Red Carpet Argument With Security Guard