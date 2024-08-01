Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Go on an Official Visit to Colombia? Find Out

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have planned out their next international destination visit to Columbia, the country’s Vice President Francia Márquez has confirmed. After releasing a statement regarding the royal duo's visit, Márquez expressed her delight over hosting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which comes after the two set foot in Nigeria in May.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to visit Columbia

"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country,” said Márquez in an official statement. Scheduled to visit Bogotá, Cartagena, and Cali, their visit will focus on mental health activism and a safe online environment for young people.

The vice president of the country, who is the first to take up this position as a black woman, then informed that Meghan and Harry would engage in conversation with youth leaders and women while also getting to enjoy the rich heritage that the country has to offer.

Other International visits this year

This marks the couple’s third international visit this year. They first set off to Canada in February to join the celebrations for Invictus Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go. This event marked the upcoming 2025 Invictus Games where 550 competitors from about 25 countries will be brought together to “compete in adaptive sports, including the new winter sports.” The games are to honor wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Their trip to Nigeria in May was for the Invictus Games as well, which was preceded by Prince Harry’s much-talked visit to his home country. He paid a visit to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the games. Columbia stands out in the cohort of the other participant countries since it was the first South American nation to join the Invictus Games Community of Nations in 2022.

While delivering a message in Canada this year, Prince Harry addressed the significance of this adaptive sport, which is his brainchild. “The Invictus Games are not just a competition; they’re a way of life … a celebration of the human spirit,” he said, “The games provide a platform for us to showcase your abilities, to inspire the world, and honor the sacrifices of those we have lost.”

