The first wedding of the season took place on January 4th, when Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner tied the knot. More than a month after the reality stars became engaged on The Golden Bachelor’s November 2023 finale, fans witnessed the marriage at the televised ceremony and reception.

Let’s look at some celebrities who are taking their relationship to the next level in 2024.

Brayden Powers and Christina Mandrell

Brayden Bowers, a former Bachelor in Paradise season 9 cast member, proposed less than a month after he disclosed that he was seeing Christina Mandrell, a prominent figure on Bachelor Nation.

“I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely... and introduce you to my family,” referring to Mandrell’s daughter from a previous relationship, Bowers remarked on January 4 during The Golden Wedding. “I feel like I’ve found someone with whom I can be completely myself for the first time in my life. And I’m certain that I want to live out the rest of my days with you.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner, the first Golden Bachelor, married Theresa Nist, a 70-year-old grandmother from New Jersey, in an enthralling live broadcast ceremony on ABC on Thursday night. Part of the Golden Wedding special, the enchanted ceremony took place at the opulent La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.

Josh Radnor & Jordana Jacobs

The star, best known for his role as Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, and his now wife Jordana turned into Mr. and Mrs. on January 9th. On January 20th, over two weeks after their wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in the Hudson Valley, New York, Josh announced the exciting news on Instagram.

The actor raved about his wife in the post, describing her as an “extraordinary woman.”

Meaghan Tandy and Branden Wellington

On January 11, the Batwoman actress confirmed that Wellington had proposed. “Our path to love has been one God prepared for us. We’ve faced difficult lessons, priceless moments, and lovely obstacles along the road. Still, above all, we’ve chosen each other,” Tandy wrote as the caption for an Instagram photo in which she unveiled her engagement ring. “It’s time to go all out for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Ioan Gruffudd and Wallace Bianca

In 2021, Wallace and the Fantastic Four actor started dating, and less than a year after Alice Evans and he divorced, the actor proposed to Wallace. On January 20, Wallace posted on Instagram, saying, “The most precious thing happened,” adding that Gruffudd’s proposal was “an adorable shock.” Ella and Elsie are Gruffudd and Evans’s two daughters. In June 2023, their divorce was finalized.

Ruby Bhogal & James Stewart

On January 21, the former contestant of The Great British Baking Show made her engagement to James known to her fans.

Ruby posted a picture of herself and her future husband on Instagram, saying, “Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent videos because it’s taken me about three weeks to tell most of my family while it took James a whole three minutes.” I wish we had a romantic tale to go with it, but yay for love and yay for undercooked chicken in NYC; food poisoning struck about five minutes before he was going to pop the question, and I was going to have a bridesmaid moment sprinting across the street (icky).”

