Who Did How I Met Your Mother Star Josh Radnor Get Married To? Couple Have Their Nuptials Amid Blizzard

Josh Radnor, who is most famous for playing Ted Mosby in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, seems to have found his soulmate in real life as well. The actor posted several pictures with his wife Jordana Jacobs from their picturesque wedding from earlier this year. Let's dive deep into the relationship of the newlywed couple and how their dreamy love story came to be.

Who is Josh Radnor's wife Jordana Jacobs?

Josh Radnor followed the trajectory of his famous character from How I Met Your Mother by biding his time and finding his true soulmate. The actor got married to his long-time girlfriend Jordana Jacobs in an intimate ceremony a couple of weeks ago. He decided to share this joyous news on Instagram by posting some beautiful pictures from his dreamy wedding ceremony.

Jordana Jacobs is a clinical psychologist whom Josh met at a meditation retreat in 2022. Apparently, the couple had a meet-cute that would fit right into an episode of How I Met Your Mother as well, as they bonded over a decidedly spiritual experience. The couple were participating in a psychedelic meditation in which they had ingested some mushrooms. In the middle of that psychedelic experience, the Hunters actor heard a voice guiding him, "That's your woman" in relation to Jacobs, as narrated by Radnor in a Times profile.

Luckily, Jordana had a very similar experience which led the pair to exchange contact numbers and stay in touch, to explore the instant connection that they had felt. The actor even relocated to Brooklyn from Los Angeles to stay close to Jordana as she had her practice in that city.

Josh Radnor's picturesque wedding

In How I Met Your Mother, Ted Mosby is an eternal romantic who has various dreams and aspirations for a perfect wedding. Those aspirations seem to have translated well into Josh Radnor's life as well, who got to experience a beautiful, almost cinematic wedding.

The newlyweds had a very intimate wedding, away from the limelight with some of their closest friends and family in attendance. While sharing the photos from the wedding, the Liberal Arts actor also shared a beautiful caption in which he thanked everyone in attendance as well as all those who made the wedding possible, despite a light blizzard. At the end, he thanked his wife with some beautiful vows that feel like something even his famous character would have said.

“I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me," the Hunters actor stated in his vows, continuing, “The truth is, I didn’t get married until now because I was waiting for you."

Fans of the actor heartily congratulated him on this momentous occasion and expressed joy at the fact that just like his fictional counterpart, Josh Radnor also found his soulmate.

